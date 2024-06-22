Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: A game-changer in the foldable smartphone segment

Open it up and the X Fold 3 Pro reveals its massive 8.03-inch 2K+ resolution display which, like the 6.53-inch outer display, offers 120Hz refresh rate, vivid colors and sharp details, and up to 4500 nits of peak brightness for good visibility outdoors. Both the outer display and the inner folding display feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, a rarity in the segment. When closed, the outer display is a lot like using a slightly tall and narrow candy bar phone in terms of usability, and the slightly rectangular inner display is good for watching Dolby Vision/HDR10+ content on streaming services, save for the inevitable black bars when watching widescreen content.

No scrimping on performance either, and the device packs the top-shelf Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage. Expectedly, using heavy apps and games and multitasking between them is a breeze, and the expansive inner display lets you use multiple windows simultaneously in split-screen or floating window arrangements. There’s even a Fold to Split feature to quickly move apps into split-screen mode, and you can keep the screen open at various angles to watch content, take selfies or use the bottom half as a keyboard (akin to a laptop). And du jour for a phone launching this year - Funtouch OS 14 has a few AI capabilities as well, mostly around content and call transcription and summarization.

In a phone loaded with so many notable features, the big everyday wins for the X Fold 3 are in camera and battery department. The 50MP-64MP-50MP trio of cameras delivers strongly, with the primary taking excellent shots across lighting conditions and the telephoto and excellent portrait modes letting you get up close with the subject. These are by far the best cameras one has seen on a foldable. Battery life is stellar too, with screen times of well past 7 hours and 100W charging speeds to fill the tank in less than 40 minutes – again, indisputably the best battery and charging speeds on a foldable in India.

Is all of this worth the princely price tag? The X Fold 3 Pro is the best foldable around, price no bar – but Samsung’s foldables are just around the corner, so it’s worth waiting to conclusively answer that question.

Rating: 8/10

Price: Rs. 1,59,999