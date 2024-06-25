Nokia 3210 makes comeback in the Indian markets with YouTube & YouTube Music

HMD has announced the comeback of the iconic Nokia 3210, celebrating its 25th anniversary since its original launch. This classic phone, synonymous with a generation, returns to the Indian market in three vibrant and nostalgic colors: Scuba Blue, Grunge Black, and Y2K Gold.

In an era where digital detoxing is gaining popularity, the Nokia 3210 offers an ideal solution for those seeking a break from constant social media, internet browsing, and app usage. It blends nostalgia with contemporary features, featuring a retro 1999-inspired design for a unique user experience. The phone boasts a robust 1450 mAh battery, delivering up to nine and a half hours of talk time. Additionally, it includes the beloved Snake game, a 2MP camera with a flash torch, and a preloaded UPI application approved by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), enabling seamless scan-and-pay functionality akin to smartphone payments.

Moreover, the Nokia 3210 introduces access to YouTube and YouTube Music, alongside a suite of eight apps including Weather, News, Sokoban, Cricket Score, 2048 Game, and Tetris. Customers who already purchased these devices can start enjoying YouTube Music from June 20th.

Accompanying the Nokia 3210 are two other new models: the Nokia 235 4G and Nokia 220 4G. The Nokia 235 4G features a sizable 2.8-inch IPS display and enhanced functionalities, including a 2MP rear camera. It is available in three attractive colors: Blue, Black, and Purple, designed to blend durability with aesthetics to cater to modern feature phone users.

Similarly, the reimagined Nokia 220 4G boasts a large 2.8-inch IPS display and includes preloaded UPI applications approved by the NPCI, ensuring smooth transactions comparable to smartphones. Its Type-C charging port offers universal convenience and durability, making it a dependable choice for today's users. The Nokia 220 4G is available in Peach & Black Color.