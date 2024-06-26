BenQ launches 540Hz esports monitor Zowie XL2586X and U2 wireless mouse

BenQ has announced the launch of the Zowie XL2586X gaming monitor and the Zowie U2 wireless mouse, designed to cater to the evolving needs of professional esports gamers and enthusiasts seeking an unparalleled gaming experience.

The Zowie XL2586X gaming monitor sets a new benchmark in the competitive gaming landscape with its advanced DyAc™2 technology and a 540Hz refresh rate, a pioneering feature in the Indian market. Zowie's exclusive DyAc™ 2 technology, paired with the fast refresh rate, significantly improves motion clarity and reduces blur, making it easier for players to track fast-moving objects across the screen.

The XL2586X features a newly developed Fast-TN panel that provides sharp and clear motion, reducing the wash-out effects seen in standard TN panels. This enhancement ensures vivid and accurate colors, crucial for an immersive gaming experience and precise visual feedback. Additionally, the monitor is equipped with Industrial-grade bearing mechanism, that allows for smooth, precise height adjustment, enabling gamers to maintain a comfortable posture during extended gaming sessions.The XL2586X is more than just a monitor; it is an essential part of a gamer's arsenal, enabling them to perform at their peak in the competitive arena.

Complementing the XL2586X is the all-new Zowie U2 wireless mouse, designed exclusively for competitive esports gamers seeking multi-directional agility and enduring performance. The Zowie U2 wireless mouse offers a comfortable grip and precise control during intense gaming sessions. The new symmetrical mouse shape allows for intensive multi-directional and fast movement control. Its side buttons are strategically positioned for easier thumb access. Additionally, the mouse's enhanced wireless receiver, which conveniently doubles as a charging dock, increases the reception footprint towards the mouse, improving signal quality while reducing interference from the rear.

Key features of the Zowie XL2586X gaming monitor:

● 540Hz Refresh Rate: First in Zowie's lineup, offering ultra-smooth visuals for an unmatched competitive gaming experience.

● Fast TN Panel

● DyAc™2 Technology: Advanced technology that enhances motion clarity and significantly reduces blur, ideal for tracking rapid movements.

● Vivid Color Film: Improves color saturation and precision, enhancing visibility and distinction of subtle on-screen details.

● Precise Height Adjustment: Allows precise and easy monitor positioning, ensuring ergonomic comfort for extended gaming sessions.

Key features of the ZOWIE U2 Wireless Mouse:

● Wireless design with enhanced receiver for reliable connection

● Symmetrical shape developed through sports science for optimal FPS gameplay

● Inward-curved sides enabling precise multi-directional control

● 3395 sensor for responsiveness

● Lightweight 60g design for effortless movement

● New mouse skates for smooth gliding

● Included rubber cable for stable wireless charging

Zowie XL2586X shall be available at all leading gaming retailers and online at the price of INR 94,990 (all inclusive). Zowie U2 wireless mouse is going to be available online at the price of INR 14,990 .