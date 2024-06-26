OpenAI’s ChatGPT now available for all Apple Mac users

OpenAI, an AI company led by Sam Altman, announced that their chatbot ChatGPT is now available for everyone who uses Apple computers. This follows an earlier announcement at Apple's WWDC 2024 conference about integrating ChatGPT with Apple's operating systems for iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

The new ChatGPT app for Mac lets users chat with the AI directly about emails, screenshots, or anything else on their screen using a handy keyboard shortcut (Option + Space). This deeper integration with Apple's system also allows Siri to access ChatGPT's knowledge when needed. Users will always be prompted before information or files are sent to ChatGPT, and Siri will deliver the response directly.

Additionally, ChatGPT will be available within Apple's built-in Writing Tools, providing assistance with various writing tasks. There's also a feature called Compose that lets users generate images in different styles to match their writing, powered by ChatGPT's image generation capabilities.