Samsung’s AI-enabled new Galaxy Z smartphones open for pre-reserve in India

Samsung announced on Thursday that consumers in India can now pre-reserve its upcoming Galaxy Z series smartphones and ecosystem products to qualify for early access and exclusive offers.

To pre-reserve the next Galaxy Z series smartphones, customers need to pay a token amount of Rs 2,000, according to a statement from the company. Those who pre-reserve these smartphones will receive benefits valued at up to Rs 7,000 when purchasing these products, Samsung noted.

Furthermore, customers can pre-reserve Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy ecosystem products by paying a token amount of Rs 1,999 and enjoy benefits worth up to Rs 6,499 upon purchase.

Samsung is preparing to unveil the next generation of Galaxy Z series smartphones and ecosystem devices at its global event scheduled for July 10. "The next wave of Galaxy AI is on its way. Get ready to experience the capabilities of Galaxy AI, integrated into the latest Galaxy Z series and the entire Galaxy ecosystem," the company stated.

Market analysts anticipate Samsung will introduce its new Galaxy Z Fold series and Galaxy Z Flip 6, featuring integrated generative AI. Additionally, Samsung is expected to showcase its inaugural Galaxy Ring smart device and the Galaxy Watch 7 series during the event.