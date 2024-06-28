Flipkart rolling out own payments app 'Super.money'

Flipkart has launched its own payments app, Super.money, marking a significant move into fintech more than a year and a half after its separation from PhonePe. The app, currently in beta on the Play Store, enables users to perform mobile payments via UPI, as reported by TechCrunch.

Described as offering a streamlined user experience with a focus on rewarding every transaction, Super.money aims to reshape how people interact with and utilize financial services. According to a spokesperson, the team will actively gather user feedback to enhance the product in the coming weeks.

Promising "real cashback" rather than "useless rewards," the app emphasizes transparency in transaction incentives. Founder and CEO Prakash Sikaria highlighted the app's mission to democratize financial services access by leveraging UPI infrastructure, aligning with government objectives for financial inclusion.

Future plans for Super.money include expanding its services to encompass secured cards and lending, as indicated in app descriptions. Partner institutions listed include DMI Finance, Axis Bank, and Credit Saison India.

In a related development, Google's investment of approximately $350 million in Flipkart has significantly boosted the homegrown e-commerce giant's valuation to nearly $36 billion. Flipkart confirmed Google's role as a minority investor in its latest funding round led by Walmart, underscoring ongoing strategic partnerships in the digital commerce landscape.