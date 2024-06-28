Google brings 5 new tools to Chrome mobile app to boost search experience

Google has introduced several enhancements to its Chrome browser for Android and iOS devices aimed at enhancing the search experience. These updates include new shortcuts for local search results and a redesigned address bar for smoother navigation.

A notable addition is the 'Chrome Actions' feature, designed to save users time when interacting with local businesses. For instance, when searching for a restaurant, users will find shortcut buttons directly in the search results to quickly call, get directions, and read reviews.

Currently available on Chrome for Android, this feature will be rolling out to Chrome for iOS later this autumn.

Google has also revamped the Chrome address bar specifically for iPads and Android tablets, leveraging their larger screens for improved usability.

Additionally, a new shortcut suggestions feature has been introduced for both Android and iOS versions of Chrome, providing personalized recommendations in the address bar based on users' typical navigation patterns.

According to Google, iOS users will now receive trending search suggestions directly in their Chrome address bar, a feature already familiar to Android users.

Also, read: Google to expand Google Translate with 110 new languages using AI technology

Lastly, Chrome’s Discover Feed on the New Tab page now includes Live sports cards for iOS and Android users. This feature ensures automatic updates on ongoing games for users who have followed or shown interest in specific teams.

These updates reflect Google’s ongoing efforts to streamline and personalize the browsing and search experience across mobile platforms.