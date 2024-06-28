Nothing to launch CMF Phone 1 with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip

Nothing, a London-based consumer tech brand, has announced that its upcoming CMF Phone 1 will feature the new MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor. Set for release on July 8, the smartphone is positioned to offer a superior user experience within its segment.

According to Nothing, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor stands out for its 8-core architecture and advanced 4nm manufacturing process from TSMC, which contributes to its exceptional speed and power efficiency. The processor's integration of multiple functions into a single compact chip ensures both high performance and energy efficiency.

Key features of the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC in the CMF Phone 1 include superior performance, enhanced efficiency, and advanced technology capabilities.

Nothing emphasizes that with the CMF Phone 1, it aims to democratize great design by making it accessible to a broader audience, all while prioritizing core product functionalities to deliver an uncompromised user experience.

In addition to the CMF Phone 1, Nothing plans to unveil the Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2, expanding its portfolio of innovative products designed to enrich everyday life.