Apple launches Vision Pro in China, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore

On Friday, Apple expanded the availability of its highly anticipated virtual reality (VR) headset, Vision Pro, launching it in key markets across Asia—China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore. This milestone marks the device's first official release outside the United States, introducing consumers to a groundbreaking blend of digital and physical realms.

Apple described Vision Pro as a platform that seamlessly integrates digital content into the real world, promising profound spatial experiences that redefine how people engage in work, collaboration, entertainment, and personal connections. The launch was celebrated with special events at Apple Store locations, where enthusiastic customers and Apple team members alike had the opportunity to experience guided demos of the device.

According to Apple, Vision Pro represents a significant step forward in immersive technology, offering capabilities that are set to transform various aspects of daily life. The company highlighted its commitment to delivering an unparalleled user experience, which includes not only the hardware itself but also exclusive services and support provided through Apple Retail locations.

Looking ahead, Apple plans to continue the global rollout of Vision Pro, with launches scheduled in additional major markets such as Germany, France, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada starting July 12. This expansion is part of Apple's strategy to make advanced technologies accessible to a wider audience while maintaining a high standard of innovation and user satisfaction.

Also, read: Samsung’s AI-enabled new Galaxy Z smartphones open for pre-reserve in India

Moreover, at its recent Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple unveiled visionOS 2, the latest update to the operating system powering Vision Pro. Among its new features are enhancements to the Photos app with SharePlay integration, the ability to convert existing 2D photos into spatial photos, and a larger ultra-wide version of the Mac Virtual Display, offering an experience equivalent to two side-by-side 4K monitors.

With these advancements, Apple continues to push the boundaries of immersive computing, aiming to set new benchmarks in both hardware and software innovation within the burgeoning field of virtual reality.