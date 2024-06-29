Nikon’s new NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 lens introduces an abundance of light

Nikon India Private Limited, Introduces the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4, a portable wide-angle prime lens with a fast aperture that enables users to enjoy the large bokeh expression with ease.

The well-balanced Z mount, full-frame, lens offers superior optical performance, and a fast aperture of f/1.4 all in a compact and portable body, making it convenient to carry all day long.

NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 Primary Features

Designed with video recording in mind

The angle of view remains constant when adjusting the focus to suppress focus breathing to provide a natural-looking image. Furthermore, the lens adopts a stepping motor (STM), enabling fast and quiet auto-focus operation, making operating sounds less likely to be recorded in quiet environments.

When focusing the centre of gravity remains constant, making it suitable for gimbal-mounted shooting. The NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 also allows linear operation during manual focus, enabling precise focusing as desired.

A natural perspective and exceptional rendering unique to Z lenses

This latest 35mm wide-angle lens from Nikon captures scenes as the human eye sees them, allowing users to capture versatile scenes from various angles to create a sense of depth for striking and life-like content. The minimum focus distance of 0.27 m and the maximum aperture further emphasises the main subject, creating a pronounced background blur.

The NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 also provides exceptional rendering unique to Z lenses. The rendering is customisable, allowing users to match it to their creative intentions.

At maximum aperture, subjects impressively stand out with soft rendering and shallow depth of field, allowing a soft, large bokeh that brings them to life in a vivid and lively three-dimensional manner that is perfect for those glamourous wedding videos and filmmaking. Meanwhile, closing down the aperture allows users to capture enhanced detail for sharp, high-resolution rendering suitable for any kind of photography.

This lens achieves top-class optical performance among Z lenses, eliminating chromatic and coma aberrations and surpassing other lenses in the same category.

An affordable and fast lens

The NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 adds to Nikon’s lens list and expands the range of creative expressions. Offering a maximum aperture of f/1.4, it takes advantage of the shallow depth of field to create a large bokeh, giving subjects a soft, ethereal expression and enabling them to stand out, achieving a three-dimensional rendering.

The lens's ability to capture abundant light also makes it reliable for shooting in low light or indoor environments, with faster shutter speeds helping to reduce blurring. With the appropriate exposure easily obtained at low ISO sensitivity, the lens helps users capture cleaner images by reducing noise.

Superb portability

The lens is approximately 74.5 X 86.5 mm in size and weighs approximately 415 g, easily fitting into everyday bags, convenient for carrying longer durations, and making it ideal for gimbal-mounted operations.

Other features

The NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 is designed with a sense of luxury and functional superiority in mind. It is the first non-S-Line lens to adopt a metal filter ring cover. The focus and control rings have differing knurling shapes, which are easily distinguishable even while looking through the viewfinder.

Designed to widen gradually from base to tip, the lens ensures stable camera holding during shooting. The lens is also designed to consider dust and drip resistance; various parts, including movable parts of the lens barrel, are sealed to prevent dust and water droplets from entering the lens.

Price- INR 89,995/-

Available by third week of July across Nikon outlets in India.