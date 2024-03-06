BOULT launches the Z40 Ultra

Boult today announced the launch of its much-anticipated made-in-India Z40 Ultra, the latest innovation in true wireless sound (TWS). It builds on the legacy of its wildly successful predecessor, the Z40, which sold over 1.2M+ units since its launch. The AI powered, BOULT Z40 Ultra TWS has been designed to deliver fast charging, superior sound quality, seamless touch controls, and unmatched convenience to cater to the diverse needs of today’s tech-savvy consumers.

Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology in the field of audio, the BOULT Z40 Ultra True Wireless Sound (TWS) is designed to revolutionise audio for consumers. With industry-leading features like 32 dB Active Noise Cancellation, 100 hours of playtime, dual-device connectivity, and Sonic Core Dynamics™, that incorporates AI-driven intelligent voice processing for efficient power usage and outstanding noise cancellation, the Z40 Ultra provides an unmatched audio experience right out of the box. Another AI feature i.e. Prism Voice™ PLC, ensures lag-free conversations, immersive gaming communication, and enhanced call quality for seamless virtual meetings.

Apart from the leading AI features the Z40 Ultra also boasts a Dual Stream™ DSP for simultaneous dual audio processing, extended battery life, swift synchronous audio transfer, and adaptive audio equalisation, the Z40 Ultra completely stands out in performance. It's remarkable 100 hours of total playtime ensures an uninterrupted audio experience, complemented by 32dB Active Noise Cancellation technology for immersive music enjoyment without distractions. Furthermore, the convenience of Dual Device Pairing allows users to seamlessly switch between two devices with just a tap, while a premium design combines functionality with aesthetics, making the Z40 Ultra an absolute statement piece in the TWS market.

The BOULT Z40 Ultra has been meticulously crafted to provide users with an unparalleled audio advantage. Gamers and audio enthusiasts can enjoy non-stop gaming and extended periods of listening with an impressive 100 hours of total playtime. Lightning Boult™ Type-C fast charging grants you instant power-ups at insane speeds. Crystal-clear calls, even in the noisiest of environments, are ensured by the ZEN™ Quad Mic ENC technology. One can also experience supreme bass and exceptional audio quality with 10mm Drivers powered by BoomX™ Technology. Users can also tailor their audio experience with supreme HIFI, Rock, and Bass EQ modes.

The TWS features a premium finish with a metallic rim for a sleek look. It will be available in three colours Black, Metallic, Beige. For an immersive gaming experience, the TWS comes with the Combat™ Gaming Mode, offering an ultra-low 45ms latency for a competitive edge. Users can also enjoy lightning-fast pairing with Blink & Pair™ technology, seamlessly controlling their audio and calls with easy-to-use touch controls. The Z40 Ultra is IPX5 water-resistant, ready to handle any gaming or workout session, no matter the conditions.

Price: INR 1,999. Available online.