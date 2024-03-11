Elon Musk to open source Grok AI chatbot this week

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that his artificial intelligence (AI) startup xAI will open-source the AI chatbot Grok this week. "This week, @xAI will open-source Grok," Musk posted on X.

He also said that Sam Altman-run OpenAI is a lie while responding to a comment in the post. "OpenAI should do the same. If they are 'open' that is," a user commented. To which, Musk said, "OpenAI is a lie".

Recently, the tech billionaire sued the ChatGPT-maker and its CEO, alleging they breached their original contractual agreements around AI. OpenAI then hit back at Musk's lawsuit, saying as the company discussed a for-profit structure in order to further the mission, "Musk wanted us to merge with Tesla or he wanted full control".

Later, Musk said that he will drop the lawsuit if OpenAI changes its name to 'ClosedAI'. Last year, xAI extended Grok to India and 46 other countries, including Australia, Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Singapore.

The chatbot is currently available to subscribers of X Premium+, the top subscription tier of X. The microblogging platform has already rolled out access to its Grok AI (beta) to Premium+ subscribers in the US.