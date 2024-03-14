Gadgets of the week: LV Voyager Flying Tourbillon, Logitech MX Brio UHD 4K & more

Hombli’s smart solar cam provides smart security for your home and is easy to instal. With an additional solar panel for rechargeable power, this Solar Cam keeps on going. It provides 2K QHD image-quality footage for identifying faces easily, as well as IR and colour night vision, along with sound and motion detection. There’s also an alarm, a floodlight, and microSD and cloud storage. INR 13,500. shop.hombli.com
This pill-shaped speaker from LG is brimming with features, including powerful sound, a harmonious design, ambient lighting, and up to 16 hours of battery life. The XT7 also provides hi-res sound and BT, as well as USB-C connectivity. The XT7 can also attach to LG’s StanbyME 27-inch rollable smart touch screen for added sound. INR 16,550. lg.com
Logitech’s webcams are excellent for video calls and conferences. The new MX Brio comes with 4K UHD clarity for finer image details in all light conditions. It also sports a dual beam-forming mic for call clarity with noise reduction. Works with macOS and Windows. Compatible with Zoom, Teams, FaceTime, Google Meet, Skype, etc. INR 24,995. amazon.in
Louis Vuitton’s amazing new Voyager Poinçon de Genève watch is a flying tourbillon. Basically, a tourbillon is a watch complication that provides extremely high levels of precision and workmanship and is highly respected and valued by collectors and watch enthusiasts. LV’s Poinçon de Genève flying tourbillon comes with a new skeleton tourbillon movement and the prestigious mark of the Poinçon de Genève, or Geneva Seal, which is a testament to LV’s watchmaking expertise and experience. The watch case is made of platinum and white gold. Price TBA. louisvuitton.com
Aura’s sleep mask provides peaceful sleep with total blackout and a pressure-free design. In addition, you get immersive light therapy and integrated speakers, which provide ASMR and guided meditation. Aura is also side-sleeper-friendly and eyelash-friendly, with its battery lasting about a week on a charge. INR 16,800. aura-circle.com
The OnePlus 12R is a near-flagship-level phone available in an affordable price bracket. For one, it has an excellent display (120 Hz ProXDR), which is super bright and smooth to scroll, and then there’s the new 5,500 mAh battery, which lasted me almost two days on mixed usage, and it charges fully in about 25 minutes. The camera setup includes a 50 MP Sony IMX890, an ultra-wide Sony IMX355, and a Macro lens, providing marvellous images both indoors and outdoors. For performance, you have the SD 8 Gen 2 engine with up to 16 gigs of DDR5X RAM (everything works seamlessly). If you love smartphone games, the 12R is an ideal phone with speed, stability, and ultra-responsive gameplay at your fingertips. 12R is also Wi-Fi 7-ready and comes with Dolby Atmos for sound and OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14. There’s a lot to love with the OnePlus 12R, especially at this price point! INR 39,999. oneplus.in
Wonderchef makes a diverse range of quality home and kitchen appliances. I do like their extensive choice of blenders and even managed to get my hands on "Magneto," their smart and safe new blender. First off, Magneto looks lively and effervescent and much more welcoming than the hundreds of mixers out there. While operating, I appreciated its safety features, including no exposure to moving parts and the ability to operate only when the jar is securely locked. The magneto is also relatively quieter compared to other devices and can be operated with a simple one-touch operation. The BLDC motor allows for variable speeds while blending and lets me conjure up the perfect texture and taste for my smoothies, juices, shakes, and dips. WonderChef’s Magneto is a great addition to my kitchen and is an essential component of my endeavour towards a better diet and health in 2024! INR 6,999. wonderchef.com