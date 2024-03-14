Gadgets of the week: LV Voyager Flying Tourbillon, Logitech MX Brio UHD 4K & more

Wonderchef makes a diverse range of quality home and kitchen appliances. I do like their extensive choice of blenders and even managed to get my hands on "Magneto," their smart and safe new blender. First off, Magneto looks lively and effervescent and much more welcoming than the hundreds of mixers out there. While operating, I appreciated its safety features, including no exposure to moving parts and the ability to operate only when the jar is securely locked. The magneto is also relatively quieter compared to other devices and can be operated with a simple one-touch operation. The BLDC motor allows for variable speeds while blending and lets me conjure up the perfect texture and taste for my smoothies, juices, shakes, and dips. WonderChef’s Magneto is a great addition to my kitchen and is an essential component of my endeavour towards a better diet and health in 2024! INR 6,999. wonderchef.com