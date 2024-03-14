OnePlus Watch 2 review: Raises the bar

Oddly, though, while the crown can rotate, it serves no purpose, such as scrolling through menus, messages, or lists. Despite its size, the 80 g weight paired with a fluororubber band allows the Watch 2 to be comfortable enough to wear for multiple days and nights at a stretch without any associated fatigue. It’s durable too, meeting MIL-STD-810 standards and up to five ATM water resistance.

Peek under the hood, and you’ll see how the Watch 2 manages its claimed 100-hour battery life. It employs two chips — a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chip handling heavy Wear OS duties and another low-power BES2700 chip running a Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) for everyday tasks—and the system intelligently switches between the two (in an auto-switching Smart mode) to maximise battery life.

Or if you want, there’s a Power Saver mode that limits your use to basic notifications and activity tracking but extends your battery life to up to 12 days! In my experience, I could eke out nearly three days of use with the always-on-display enabled for most waking hours, and you can go on a multi-day trip without the charger and not have to sweat. Impressive stuff. The charger, a convenient-for-travel puck with a USB-C port, charges the 500 mAh battery in just under an hour.