Gadgets of the week: Polycab Silencio Mini, Dylect UltraClean, Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360° Camera and more

Philips has a winner in its hands with the 5000 Series Indoor 360° Camera. This incredible camera is ultra easy to set up and connect to WiFi and is essential for homes and offices. For one it provides incredibly clear video and sharp details (3 MP 2K) even of distant objects, so you get pristine live audio and video as well as playback. I do love the 360° pan, tilt and zoom feature, which allows me to rotate the camera when necessary. Two-way audio is ultra-clear, allowing me to communicate via audio instantly from my smartphone. The AI-based detection on board works seamlessly whether it’s people, pets or even children crying. The Philips Home safety app and offline recording via SD card help me to keep a record of daily events. Other features include end-to-end encryption for security and enhanced night vision. There’s even a loud siren on board that can be triggered during emergencies. The Indoor 360° Camera is honestly the best indoor camera I’ve used this year. Where’s yours? philips.co.in

Rs. 8,995