Gadgets of the week: Polycab Silencio Mini, Dylect UltraClean, Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360° Camera and more

Silencio Mini is a BLDC ceiling fan that looks great on your ceiling and blends with your interiors effortlessly. Available in multiple colour options, the BLDC tech-enabled fan saves up to 65 per cent electricity over some time. I found the fan to be very quiet in operation, compared to conventional fans and provide a smoother circulation overall.
The natural wood variant that I tried matched the shade of my wooden flooring perfectly. Other features include a reverse rotation mode for AC rooms and winters, easy clean blades with anti-dust coating and an excellent three-year product warranty. The remote is one of the best, and it allowed me to fine-tune the speed in small increments, and there’s an energy saving sleep mode too. A brilliant all-round fan available in multiple colours and blade finishes to suit your interiors. polycab.com
Price: Rs. 3,199
The UltraClean is a high-pressure washer pump that can be used to clean vehicles, outdoor equipment, and walls, as well as water plants in your outdoor garden. Setting it up is fairly easy and I was able to flush out all the grime and dirt from my car in a short amount of time. Interestingly, the UltraClean can draw water from both a standing source (eg. buckets/tanks), as well as taps. The device comes with several accessories, including a spray gun head and a foam pump head. I was also able to clean my AC inner unit effectively as well as my driveway and exterior home walls rapidly. It is also great for quick watering of garden plants from a distance. A must have for all homes! amazon.in
Price: Rs 4,299
Philips has a winner in its hands with the 5000 Series Indoor 360° Camera. This incredible camera is ultra easy to set up and connect to WiFi and is essential for homes and offices. For one it provides incredibly clear video and sharp details (3 MP 2K) even of distant objects, so you get pristine live audio and video as well as playback. I do love the 360° pan, tilt and zoom feature, which allows me to rotate the camera when necessary. Two-way audio is ultra-clear, allowing me to communicate via audio instantly from my smartphone. The AI-based detection on board works seamlessly whether it’s people, pets or even children crying. The Philips Home safety app and offline recording via SD card help me to keep a record of daily events. Other features include end-to-end encryption for security and enhanced night vision. There’s even a loud siren on board that can be triggered during emergencies. The Indoor 360° Camera is honestly the best indoor camera I’ve used this year. Where’s yours? philips.co.in
Rs. 8,995
Formovie’s Theater is a 4K UHD projector that can provide screen sizes up to 150 inches and razor bright images and video with up to 2,800 ANSI lumens. It also supports Dolby Vision + Atmos and provides bespoke sound from Bowers & Wilkins. There’s Android TV 11.0 on board and a special ALPD 4.0 RGB+ triple laser light source for superior contrast and colour accuracy. It can even throw a 100-inch projection from just nine inches away! formovie.in
Price: Rs. 3.80 lakhs
Wonderchef’s Chef Magic is a spectacular kitchen robot, which provides a fully automated cooking experience like no other. You can basically operate the entire device while relaxing on your couch via a smartphone. Chef Magic will do the chopping, blending, grinding, kneading, etc., while guiding you with quantities, proportions and more. You can choose from hundreds of recipes expertly created by ace Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. The device has a 7-inch touch screen, induction heating, steamer, weighing scale and a large 4.7-litre stainless steel jar. wonderchef.com
Price: Rs. 49,999
Ultimate Ears (UE) makes incredible sounding and rugged speakers in compact form factors. Its Epicboom is BT-enabled and provides epic 360° immersive sound with big bass and adaptive EQ on board. A marathon 17-hour battery life combined with IP67 rating allows the Epicboom to be used when and where you want. The Magic Button on board allows you to play, pause and skip tracks directly while streaming from various platforms. ultimateears.com
Price: Rs. 34,000
Vu TVs have a new 55-inch 4K TV — Vu Cinema TV 2024 Edition with top-of-the-line features at an excellent price point. Features include a state-ofthe-art design, special 50 W tube speakers for clear voice and sound effects, Airplay connectivity, 4K IPS display with 400 nits brightness, IPS panel with Trumotion, LG’s webOS with over 1,000 apps, two-way BT and Dolby Audio. vutvs.com
Price: Rs. 34,999