Gadgets of the week: Tecno Pova 6 Pro, Rapz Rokr Glitz and more

Rapz Rokr Glitz
The Rokr Glitz is a compact BT speaker from Rapz that sounds really good and looks stylish at its price point. I particularly liked how it reproduced vocals with wonderful clarity, especially for podcasts and audiobooks. Music sounds acceptable with stereo sound on board. The battery lasted me for about 6.5 hours, and using the karaoke mic provided with the speaker was, indeed, a fun experience. Youngsters will especially dig this speaker for its trendy looks.
INR 1,999; rapz.in Boston
Levin Infinity
Boston Levin’s Infinity is an affordable smartwatch that ticks all the boxes and provides a few extra add-ons too. I do like the battery life on the Infinity, which lets me go for a whole week even with heavy usage. It also tracks activity and sleep fairly well and comes with BT calling and 60+ sports modes. The large 1.85-inch AMOLED display is clear and bright and makes reading data and time easy. The watch also syncs with the BostonFit app and lets you receive and interact with all your notifications. Available in a choice of colours.
INR 1,899; boston-levin.com
Tecno Pova 6 Pro
Tecno’s new Pova 6 Pro 5G comes in a slim size (7.9 mm) and features a 6,000 mAh battery with up to 70 W charging. It also has an interesting back panel with an Arc interface with over 200 LEDs, which provide 100+ customisable options for calls, notifications, etc. On usage, I found the 120 Hz AMOLED display to be smooth, both for scrolling and viewing media, with the 1,300 nits of brightness helping even under bright sunlight. With up to 24 GB of RAM and 256 gigs of storage, this phone works seamlessly. Even the dual speakers pumped out good quality sound and were clear during calls and for music. I found the cameras (front and rear) capable of taking good shots and video in most lighting conditions. What impressed me the most is the weight (195 g) and compact (7.9 mm thick) dimensions of this phone and the highly efficient HiOS 14 UI based on Android 14. Good option at this price point!
INR 19,990; amazon.in
Barsys Coaster 2.0
Now here’s a unique device: the Coaster 2.0, an automated cocktail mixer that helps craft pro-level cocktails at the comfort of your home. The smart device connects to your smartphone app via BT, and provides step-by-step instructions to mix your way to the ideal drink. The Barsys Mixer (included with purchase) helps blend the cocktail, literally providing “shaken and stirred” options. A very exciting product from Barsys!
INR 8,000; in.thebarsys.com
Saucony Kinvara Pro
Saucony’s premium running shoe, the Kinvara Pro, is built to power your runs with ease. It combines Speedroll tech, PWRRUN PB cushioning, and a 3/4 carbon-fibre plate for a lightweight, effortless ride.
INR 11,690; sauconyindia.com
Eviz EL3
This security camera not only keeps you safe and secure, but also provides bright illumination that’s ideal for your backyard, front door or garage. The camera provides 2K resolution for sharp footage and can be panned horizontally. AI-powered human and vehicle detection is onboard (including licence plates), along with colour night vision, two-way talk, sirens, strobe lights, and storage via MicroSD and the cloud.
INR 13,400; ezviz.com
Endefo Pro 10
Endefo’s wireless powerbank is both versatile and compact, offering both wired (Type C-20 W PD) charging as well as wireless (up to 15 W) charging. Offering a 10,000 mAh capacity, it will charge your smartphones at least twice. It will also attach itself magnetically to mag-compatible phones.
INR 1,799; endefo.com