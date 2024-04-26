Gadgets of the week: Tecno Pova 6 Pro, Rapz Rokr Glitz and more

Tecno’s new Pova 6 Pro 5G comes in a slim size (7.9 mm) and features a 6,000 mAh battery with up to 70 W charging. It also has an interesting back panel with an Arc interface with over 200 LEDs, which provide 100+ customisable options for calls, notifications, etc. On usage, I found the 120 Hz AMOLED display to be smooth, both for scrolling and viewing media, with the 1,300 nits of brightness helping even under bright sunlight. With up to 24 GB of RAM and 256 gigs of storage, this phone works seamlessly. Even the dual speakers pumped out good quality sound and were clear during calls and for music. I found the cameras (front and rear) capable of taking good shots and video in most lighting conditions. What impressed me the most is the weight (195 g) and compact (7.9 mm thick) dimensions of this phone and the highly efficient HiOS 14 UI based on Android 14. Good option at this price point!

INR 19,990; amazon.in