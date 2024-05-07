MediaTek unveils new flagship mobile chip in its Dimensity portfolio

Chip-making giant MediaTek on Tuesday unveiled a new flagship mobile chip in its Dimensity portfolio called the 'Dimensity 9300+'. The new chip is designed to accelerate on-device generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) processing and will offer increased clock speeds. "To enhance these AI experiences, the Dimensity 9300+ offers impressive performance and enhancements to speed up LLM inference, running tokens much faster for a better user experience," JC Hsu, Corporate senior vice president at MediaTek, said in a statement.

According to the company, the flagship mobile chip boasts AI processing over the previous generation due to MediaTek’s new NeuroPilot Speculative Decode Acceleration technology in the company’s latest generative AI engine. With NeuroPilot Speculative Decode Acceleration, the chip can run LLMs with seven billion parameters at 22 tokens per second, more than two times the rate of competitive mass market solutions.

Dimensity 9300+ incorporates a second-generation hardware ray tracing engine with an Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU, giving gamers fast ray tracing experiences at a smooth 60 FPS, along with console-grade global illumination effects. The chip also utilises MediaTek’s latest HyperEngine technologies to take gaming to the next level.

MediaTek Adaptive Gaming Technology (MAGT) offers a boost in power efficiency when enabled in popular game titles, helping to extend battery life and keep devices cool, the company mentioned.