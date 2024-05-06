94 percent Indian service professionals using AI believe it saves them time: Report

About 94 percent of Indian service professionals using artificial intelligence (AI) said that the technology saves them time, a new report revealed on Monday.

According to enterprise software major Salesforce, about 89 percent of service professionals at organisations with AI said that the technology helps them reduce costs.

"As customer expectations continue to increase, the benefits of AI are clear, increased productivity, cost reduction and improved customer experiences," said Arun Kumar Parmeswaran, MD, Sales, Salesforce India.

"AI and Data are fueling the next level of customer experience, with AI proving its value with a variety of use cases, delivering unmatched value to customers while unlocking revenue-generating opportunities," he added.