Gadgets of the week (May 10 to May 17): Blaupunkt Moksha TWS, Vivo T3 5G, Just Corseca SUSHI albatross and more

All Blaupunkt TWS come with great features and sound. The new Moksha Platinum (BTW 300) has additional excellent Hybrid ANC and long playtime. Connecting the BTW 300 is quick and they feel sufficiently comfortable on the ears. Call quality is top notch, thanks to the 6 Mics CRISPR ENC tech and BT 5.3. Audio was good from various sources (iPad, laptops and smartphones). Noise cancellation worked well in most environments barring extremely loud scenarios. Music over Spotify and gaming on the iPhone were both enjoyable experiences with these earbuds. Overall I got about 2.5 days of playtime including the battery case. A solid, comfortable TWS with good sound!
INR 3,999. blaupunktaudio.in
Vivo smartphones are among the top selling in India, thanks to a combination of quality, innovative features, blazing performance, design and brilliant cameras. The T3 5G was a pleasure to try out owing to its light weight form, great battery life and immersive display. I particularly liked the smooth and seamless functioning of the phone (runs on MediaTek dimensity 7200 platform), almost 1.5 day battery life (5000Mah battery), superb display for media consumption (6.67 inch 120Hz Ultra vision AMOLED) and really sharp images and video (includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS camera). At 7.83 mm the T3 is really slim and great to hold in the hand. Do check out the Vivo T3 5G if you’re looking for a high quality phone at a very moderate price.
INR 19,999. vivo.com
Just Corseca’s Sushi Albatross is a 20 W wireless BT speaker that looks cool and provides good sound. I found the Sushi Albatross elegant and refined compared to most BT speakers in the market and quite suitable for most rooms and offices. Sound was overall good with up to 20W being loud enough to hear across the room with sufficient clarity. Battery life lasted me for about 5.5 hours on a charge with full volume. If you are looking for an affordable good-looking speaker with balanced sound, this is it.
INR 4,199 corseca.in
Bose goes big on sound yet again with the new Soundlink Max, a portable speaker that provides epic stereo sound and deep bass to literally feel the music. Soundlink Max also provides 20 hours on a charge and is built for handling both indoors/outdoors (IP 67). Preorder now on
INR 33,300. bose.com
The PowerHub 300 provides you up to 90,000mAh of juice for reliably powering multiple devices including smartphones, laptops, Tvs, speakers, mini fans and even mini-fridges. Weighing just 2.6kgs, the PowerHub 300 is travel-friendly and provides 8 powerful outputs and can charge up to 8 devices simultaneously during a power cut or a picnic. It also selfcharges in 6 hours and is safety-certified with protection against overcharging and heating.
INR 21,999. ambraneindia.com
Action cams are all the rage and it’s time you invested in one. Insta360 X4 is insanely compact and records up to 8K 360°, thanks to a new 5nm AI chip. An accompanying app allows you to just hit record and find perfect shots later while FlowState stabilisation delivers smooth, quality shots no matter how intense your adventure. The X4 is also 10m waterproof and comes with a 2.5” screen and provides pro level editing.
INR 55,000. store.insta360.com
H.Moser & Cie makes outstanding wristwatches, which are distinct in appearance from others. The new Streamliner Alpine Ltd Edition comes with a cylindrical tourbillon and a skeleton display. It’s a collab between Moser and Alpine Motorsports and is attuned to the aesthetics of F1 and endurance of racing drivers and enthusiasts. Of note is the cylindrical hairspring, which offers incredible precision and durability. Limited to 100 editions. (CHF 89000).
INR 82 lakhs. h-moser.comI