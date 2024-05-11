Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Mid-range standout

It starts with the lavender vegan leather rear panel, which curves into the colour-matched aluminum frame to give the phone a premium yet delightfully textural feel in the hand. Combined with the curved edges on the 6.7-inch display, the phone feels quite a bit slimmer than it is and is easier to handle, and I like the way the rear camera module sits seamlessly flush with the rear panel despite the small bump. Interestingly, Motorola has added a fragrance to the device, something I haven’t quite seen before and have no clue how long this effect will last… more useful is the IP68 rating for water and dust resistance