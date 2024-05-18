Neuralink chip can help restore full body control in people suffering from paralysis: Musk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said his brain-computer interface company, Neuralink, can help restore full body control in people suffering from paralysis in the near future. Neuralink has achieved a successful brain-chip implant with the first human -- Noland Armagh -- in the US.

The company is now accepting applications for the second participant for a chip implant. “Long-term, I think we can bridge severed nerve signals to a second Neuralink in the spine, restoring full body control,” the tech billionaire posted on the X social media platform.

Arbaugh, the world's first recipient of a Neuralink, has enabled “telepathic control of a computer or phone just by thinking," Musk added. When Neuralink selects the second chip participant, Arbaugh would tell him or her about his life-changing experiences after the implant. The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for human trials.

According to the company, the PRIME (Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface) trials aim to evaluate the safety of its implant (N1) and surgical robot (R1). These trials aim to assess the initial functionality of the wireless brain-computer interface for enabling people with paralysis to control external devices with their thoughts.