Microsoft outage affects Bing, Copilot, other services globally

A massive outage on Thursday affected several Microsoft services such as Bing Search, Copilot, ChatGPT and more globally, including India. Users turned to social media to report the outage, which also impacted third-party services such as search engine DuckDuckGo which relies on Microsoft’s infrastructure.

Users from India have also reported issues accessing these sites. As per outage tracking website Downdetector, about 57 per cent of people reported problems accessing the Bing website, 34 per cent reported issues with the search, and 9 per cent with login.

In India, users in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai are majorly facing issues with Microsoft services. "It's not just you: Microsoft's services are down in some regions. #Bing is down, #Copilot/Copilot in Windows is down. DuckDuckGo is not working because it uses Bing. Similarly, ChatGPT's internet search is also down," a user posted on X. "Microsoft Copilot and Bing Down: Users Encounter Connection Errors," another user wrote. One more user said, "Anyone else having problems with Bing? I keep getting this today." Microsoft has not officially commented on the situation, however, it appears that the majority of the services have been restored and are now available to users worldwide. --