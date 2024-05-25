Google Pixel 8a review: So Close, Yet So Far

Affordable or accessible? Whichever way Google spins it, its annual Pixel A series has always been about delivering the core Android software experience for less money than its pricier, flagship series. The latest Pixel 8a continues in that tradition, albeit at a sticker price that narrows the gap between itself and the Pixel 8 and therefore begs the question — is the Pixel 8a worth the INR 52,999 outlay?
For those with a proclivity for compact smartphones, the Pixel 8a dresses to impress, with the softer corners on its aluminum frame meeting a smooth, matte-finish plastic rear panel, both of which give the phone excellent hand feel, despite its somewhat portly (8.9mm) dimensions and 188g weight. There’s Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and IP67 dust and water resistance for added durability, though both are a step down from peers in the fifty-thousand-plus segment. But really, it’s the display that makes the 8a feel like a more ‘budget’ device and no, I’m not knocking the 6.1-inch OLED ‘Actua’ high-brightness display with specs that rival the slightly larger Pixel 8a - 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution, up to 1400/2000 nits (HDR/peak) brightness and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The flat display is competent, with good colours and responsiveness…yet it’s the significantly larger bezels that detract from the whole experience. On the black unit I used, the bezels stand out even more, and with significantly lower budget phones offering thinner, uniform bezels, one can’t help but feel like the decision intentionally hobbles the 8a first and foremost against its pricier sibling. Not a good look for the 8a.
Under the hood is the same Google Tensor G3 chip and 8GB of LPDDR5X memory and 128/256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and if this package looks familiar, that’s because it’s identical to what you get on the Pixel 8. Performance can at best be described as adequate, seeing how the phone goes up against the likes of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-toting iQOO 12 at the same price. In use, the phone does tend to run a bit warm when you’re playing graphics heavy titles or sometimes even just going about your day in the hot Indian summer, but for the most part, it handles daily tasks and photography duties reasonably well. How well the phone will age over its seven-year software support lifespan is another question, but for now, the 8a runs Android 14 out of the box and supports all the AI-enabled goodness just like the pricier flagship Pixels. Battery life is respectable, with the 4,492 mAh battery yielding a full day of moderate use, but wired charging is limited to glacial 18W charging speeds. Wireless charging support (7.5W) is available, which lets you drip charge the phone at your desk if you’re not using it.
Yet is it even a Pixel if the camera doesn’t get a noteworthy mention? The Pixel 8a does well with its 64MP primary and 13MP ultrawide, turning out good details, accurate exposure and restrained noise levels even in challenging lighting. Portraits are still top notch, with excellent reproduction of skin tones.
In all, the 8a is a capable smartphone that scores high on build, software and cameras, but is equally held back by some odd design choices, slow charging and perfor mance that only the most ardent of Google fans could put their money behind. At its asking price, you could stretch a bit and pick up the Pixel 8 or save quite a bit and pick up a more performant phone instead.
Rating: 7.5/10
Price: INR 52,999