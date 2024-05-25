Google Pixel 8a review: So Close, Yet So Far

Under the hood is the same Google Tensor G3 chip and 8GB of LPDDR5X memory and 128/256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and if this package looks familiar, that’s because it’s identical to what you get on the Pixel 8. Performance can at best be described as adequate, seeing how the phone goes up against the likes of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-toting iQOO 12 at the same price. In use, the phone does tend to run a bit warm when you’re playing graphics heavy titles or sometimes even just going about your day in the hot Indian summer, but for the most part, it handles daily tasks and photography duties reasonably well. How well the phone will age over its seven-year software support lifespan is another question, but for now, the 8a runs Android 14 out of the box and supports all the AI-enabled goodness just like the pricier flagship Pixels. Battery life is respectable, with the 4,492 mAh battery yielding a full day of moderate use, but wired charging is limited to glacial 18W charging speeds. Wireless charging support (7.5W) is available, which lets you drip charge the phone at your desk if you’re not using it.