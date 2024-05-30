Lava launches new 5G smartphone in two storage variants

Lava, on Thursday, launched its new smartphone Yuva 5G in two storage variants. It comes in two colours -- Mystic Blue and Mystic Green.

The smartphone features a glass-back design, a side fingerprint sensor, 4GB+4GB (Virtual) RAM, and a 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera with an 8MP selfie camera. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 5000 mAh battery with 18W Type-C fast charger. The Yuva 5G Equipped with a power-packed Octa-core Processor, dual AI camera and fast charging bringing the best of technology and creativity for users.

In addition, the company mentioned that the smartphone features Clean Android 13 with no ads, no bloatware and face unlock feature. Priced at Rs 9,499 for the 64 GB variant and Rs 9,999 for the 128 GB variant, Yuva 5G will be available for sale online and at select retail outlets from June 5.