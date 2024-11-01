Apple launches new MacBook Pro with M4 family of chips

Apple has officially launched the new MacBook Pro, now equipped with the M4 chip family—comprising the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max—offering significantly enhanced performance and capabilities.

This latest MacBook Pro is designed for Apple Intelligence, a personal intelligence system that revolutionizes user interaction while prioritizing privacy.

“The new 14-inch MacBook Pro, available in space black and silver, boasts impressive M4 performance and features three Thunderbolt 4 ports, starting with 16GB of memory, priced at Rs 169,900,” the company stated.

The 14 and 16-inch models, powered by M4 Pro and M4 Max, support Thunderbolt 5 for quicker data transfers and improved connectivity.

All models come with a Liquid Retina XDR display, featuring a new nano-texture option and brightness levels of up to 1,000 nits for SDR content, along with an advanced 12MP Center Stage camera and an impressive battery life of up to 24 hours, the longest ever in a Mac.

Pre-orders for the new MacBook Pro are available now, with official release set for November 8.

“MacBook Pro is an exceptional tool that millions rely on for their best work, and we’re enhancing it even further,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

“With the powerful M4 chip family and features like Thunderbolt 5, an advanced 12MP Center Stage camera, a new nano-texture display option, and Apple Intelligence, the new MacBook Pro remains the world’s top professional laptop,” he added.

Built with second-generation 3-nanometer technology, the M4 chip family is Apple’s most advanced personal computer chip lineup to date.

The M4 series excels in single-threaded CPU performance with the fastest CPU core available, along with exceptional multithreaded performance for demanding tasks.

With integrated machine learning accelerators, a sophisticated GPU, and a faster Neural Engine, Apple silicon is crafted for outstanding AI performance.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 is ideal for entrepreneurs, students, creators, or anyone pursuing their passions.

For those requiring enhanced performance for complex workflows—such as researchers, developers, and creative professionals—the M4 Pro offers significant performance enhancements.

M4 Pro and M4 Max, alongside the M4 chip, deliver even more power-efficient performance and advanced capabilities to the Mac.

“With the fastest CPU core, powerful GPUs, and the most advanced Neural Engine to date, the M4 family’s efficient performance solidifies its position as the leading chip lineup in the industry,” stated Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Technologies.