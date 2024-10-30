Apple introduces all-new Mac mini that delivers gigantic performance

On Tuesday, Apple announced the all-new Mac mini, now powered by the M4 and M4 Pro chips, redesigned to deliver remarkable performance in a compact 5 by 5-inch form factor.

With the M4 chip, the Mac mini offers up to 1.8 times faster CPU performance and 2.2 times faster GPU performance compared to the M1 model. The M4 Pro chip enhances these capabilities further, enabling the Mac mini to handle more demanding tasks.

For improved connectivity, the new model features both front and back ports, including Thunderbolt 5 on the M4 Pro version, which allows for quicker data transfers.

Built to integrate with Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system enhances user interactions while prioritizing privacy.

Starting at Rs 59,900 with 16GB of memory, the new Mac mini is available for pre-order now, with shipments beginning on November 8.

“The new Mac mini delivers immense performance in an incredibly compact design, thanks to the efficiency of Apple silicon and an innovative thermal architecture,” stated John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

“With the performance of the M4 and M4 Pro chips, enhanced connectivity, and the introduction of Apple Intelligence, the Mac mini is more versatile than ever,” he added.

When compared to leading PC desktops in its price range, the Mac mini can be up to six times faster while occupying just one-twentieth of the size.

Targeting a diverse audience, from students to creative professionals and small business owners, the Mac mini with M4 is a powerful compact solution. It features a 10-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and starts with 16GB of unified memory.

“Users will experience the power of the M4 in all their activities, from multitasking in everyday applications to creative endeavors like video editing and music production,” Apple noted.

For those seeking professional-grade performance, the Mac mini with M4 Pro boasts the world’s fastest CPU core with exceptional single-threaded performance. The Neural Engine in the M4 Pro is over three times faster than that of the M1, facilitating rapid execution of on-device Apple Intelligence models. The M4 Pro also supports up to 64GB of unified memory and 273GB/s of memory bandwidth, doubling the bandwidth of any AI PC chip to accelerate AI workloads.