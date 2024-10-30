Apple Intelligence to support English (India) language with April software update

Apple has announced that its AI system, Apple Intelligence, will support English (India) starting in April next year, among other languages.

The tech giant revealed that the first set of Apple Intelligence features is now available to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users through a free software update with the release of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1.

Apple Intelligence is designed to leverage Apple silicon to understand and generate language and images, perform actions across apps, and utilize personal context to simplify daily tasks while advancing privacy in AI.

“Today marks the rollout of the initial features, with many more to follow in the coming months,” the company stated.

In December, localized English support will expand to Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK, with a broader language update in April. Languages such as Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese will be included.

According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, Apple Intelligence represents a new era for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, offering innovative experiences and tools that enhance user capabilities.

“Apple Intelligence builds on years of advancements in AI and machine learning, placing our generative models at the core of our devices, providing a user-friendly personal intelligence system while ensuring privacy,” Cook emphasized.

Integrated across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, the Writing Tools feature allows users to refine their language through rewriting, proofreading, and summarizing text in various applications including Mail, Messages, and third-party apps.

With the Rewrite function, users can choose different versions of their text and adjust the tone—whether professional, concise, or friendly. The Proofread feature checks grammar, word choice, and sentence structure, suggesting edits along with explanations that users can review.

Users can also summarize selected text into a concise paragraph, bulleted points, a table, or a list.

Siri is now more natural and flexible, featuring a new design with a glowing light around the edge of the screen when activated on iPhone, iPad, or CarPlay.

The Photos app has been enhanced with natural language search capabilities, allowing users to find images by describing them. The Memories feature enables users to create custom movies simply by typing a description.

Using its understanding of language and images, Apple Intelligence selects the best photos and videos based on user input, crafts a storyline with chapters, and arranges them into a cohesive movie.

Additionally, Apple Intelligence helps users manage notifications by providing summaries that highlight key details on the Lock Screen, particularly during active group chats. A new Focus feature reduces interruptions by displaying only urgent notifications.