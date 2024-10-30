Apple introduces new iMac with M4 chip, powerful features

On Monday, Apple revealed its latest iMac, equipped with the powerful M4 chip and Apple Intelligence. This model offers a nano-texture display option, a 12MP Center Stage camera, and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, all within a remarkably slim design.

The tech giant claims that the M4 chip makes the iMac up to 1.7 times faster for everyday tasks and up to 2.1 times faster for intensive tasks such as photo editing and gaming compared to the iMac with M1.

Available in a range of stunning new colors, the 24-inch 4.5K Retina display also includes a nano-texture glass option. The iMac features a new 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View, up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports, and color-matched accessories including USB-C.

With a starting price of Rs 134,900 and 16GB of unified memory, the new iMac is available for pre-order, with sales starting on November 8.

“iMac is cherished by millions, from families to busy entrepreneurs. With the impressive features of Apple Intelligence and the robust performance of Apple silicon, the new iMac sets a new standard,” stated John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

“With the M4 chip and Apple Intelligence, vibrant new colors, an advanced 12MP Center Stage camera, and a new nano-texture glass option, we are entering a new era for iMac,” he added.

The M4 iMac significantly enhances performance for demanding tasks, delivering speeds up to 2.1 times faster than the M1 model, which allows for smoother gaming experiences in upcoming titles like Civilization VII. The new iMac comes standard with 16GB of faster unified memory, expandable up to 32GB. The Neural Engine in the M4 is over three times faster than that of the M1, establishing it as the best all-in-one for AI and increasing user efficiency, according to Apple.

The 12MP Center Stage camera, with Desk View support, makes video calls more interactive, ensuring everyone stays perfectly centered on calls—ideal for family gatherings on FaceTime.

The new iMac with the M4 chip is also designed with sustainability in mind, incorporating 100% recycled aluminum in the stand, along with recycled gold plating, tin soldering, and copper in various printed circuit boards.