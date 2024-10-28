Top tech gadgets to gift this Diwali for ultimate joy

This Diwali, consider gifting innovative tech gadgets that blend functionality with style. From smart home devices to wearable tech, these gifts can enhance everyday life and bring joy. Choose items that promote wellness, entertainment, or connectivity, making them perfect for celebrating the festival of lights with a modern twist. We have curated a list for you. Take a look.
HONOR Pad X8a
The HONOR Pad X8a is the perfect Diwali gift for Gen Z, seamlessly combining style, performance, and portability. Its 11-inch FHD display with a 90Hz refresh rate offers clear, vibrant visuals, ideal for binge-watching, gaming, or scrolling through social media. Powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor, along with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable to 1TB), this tablet ensures smooth performance for multitasking and demanding apps. The 8300mAh battery provides up to 14 hours of use, keeping users connected while on the go. Additionally, the quad large-amplitude speakers with Hi-Res audio create an immersive sound experience. Weighing just 495g and featuring a sleek metal unibody design, the Pad X8a is stylish and lightweight, making it an excellent companion for those who appreciate both form and function. The included flip cover adds convenience, making it perfect for video calls, gaming, or reading.
Price: INR 21,999. Available online.
BenQ ScreenBar Halo
Brighten your Diwali celebrations with the BenQ ScreenBar Halo, a perfect gift that blends elegance with functionality. This innovative monitor light features adjustable brightness and color temperature, allowing users to customize their lighting according to their mood or task. Its smart light sensor automatically adjusts brightness based on ambient light, ensuring optimal visibility and reducing eye strain. With a USB-powered design, it easily connects to any setup, while its sleek, space-saving design sits atop monitors, maximizing desk space. Ideal for both students and professionals, the ScreenBar Halo enhances productivity and adds a modern flair to any home office. Gift this stylish and practical lighting solution this Diwali to bring joy to your loved ones!
Price: INR 19,990. Available online.
Gabit Smart Ring
The Gabit Smart Ring is a cutting-edge health monitoring device. It effectively tracks nutrition, sleep, stress, and oxygen consumption, completing a comprehensive health loop. Made from durable titanium, the ring is both stylish and lightweight at just 3.1 grams, ensuring comfort for all-day wear. Its advanced sensors provide precise measurements and unique features, such as on-demand VO2 max tracking and calorie balance monitoring. As an ideal daily companion, the Gabit Smart Ring empowers users to take control of their health proactively, helping to identify and prevent potential health issues while promoting a healthier lifestyle.
Price: INR 13,110. Available online.
Crossbeats RoadEye DC03 4K Dash Cam
This holiday season, hit the road with the RoadEye DC03 4K Dash Cam—your ideal travel companion for safe and stress-free adventures. Featuring Sony Starvis technology, Advanced ADAS, and exceptional Night Vision, this dash cam captures every scenic drive and festive road trip in stunning 4K detail, whether it’s day or night. Whether you’re navigating busy city streets or winding mountain paths, the RoadEye DC03 keeps a vigilant watch for potential hazards, allowing you to focus on enjoying the journey. Drive with confidence, knowing your travels are protected, and make this holiday season unforgettable, one mile at a time!
Price: INR 9,999. Available online.
WearPods Smartwatch with Built-in Earbuds for Gen Z
The WearPods Smartwatch with inbuilt earbuds is the perfect Diwali gift for Gen Z, blending advanced features with a sleek design. Its 1.93” Always On HD display makes it both stylish and functional, ideal for those looking to stay connected while tracking fitness goals. With a 25-day standby time, it minimizes the need for frequent charging, and 4GB of local music storage allows users to enjoy their favorite songs on the go. For fitness enthusiasts, it offers sports GPS tracking, over 100 exercise modes, and health metrics like heart rate, blood pressure, and oxygen monitoring, making it an essential companion. The TWS earbuds provide 10 hours of music playback and connect seamlessly to any device, while the watch also supports audio calls and recording. This all-in-one tech accessory is designed for Gen Z, who seek style, fitness, and connectivity in a single gadget.
Price: INR 9,999. Available online.
Amazfit Active Edge
Enhance your loved ones' fitness journey with the Amazfit Active Edge—an outstanding smartwatch tailored for rugged sport and fitness enthusiasts. Featuring five satellite systems, including GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and QZSS, it provides accurate tracking for all outdoor activities. With an AI Health Coach for gym and outdoor workouts, it offers personalised training plans through the Zepp Coach mode to help users reach their goals. The watch is 10 ATM water-resistant, boasts a 16-day battery life, and offers over 100 watch faces and sports modes, making it the perfect blend of performance and style. An ideal Diwali gift for fitness aficionados.
Price: INR 7,999. Available online.
Nu Republic Power & Bass Celebration Pack
The Power & Bass Celebration Pack by Nu Republic is the ideal Diwali gift for Gen Z on the go, offering the perfect combination of power and sound. It includes the Epic X3 True Wireless Earbuds, which provide an impressive 48 hours of playtime, allowing for uninterrupted listening with rich, immersive X-Bass® technology. The dual mic ENC ensures clear calls, while touch controls enhance convenience. Also included is the Powerblitz X2 Power Bank, featuring a robust 10,000 mAh capacity and 22.5W fast charging to keep devices powered up anywhere. With dual USB outputs and a sleek LED display, this pack serves as a tech-savvy companion that delivers both energy and entertainment, making it an excellent gift for those who live life to the fullest.
Price: INR 7,499. Available online.
Crompton Ameo Pro 750W Mixer Grinder 4 Jar
If you’re looking for a meaningful gift this festive season, the Crompton Ameo 750W Mixer Grinder is an excellent choice. This mixer combines advanced technology with durability, featuring stainless-steel jars and Maxigrind Technology for accurate and consistent results. Its stylish chrome-plated knob and Motor Vent X technology ensure long-lasting performance and cool operation. This thoughtful present is ideal for anyone who enjoys cooking, as it streamlines meal preparation and enhances the flavors of every dish. Give your loved ones the gift of an upgraded kitchen experience with this perfect combination of innovation and convenience, making cooking not only easier but also more enjoyable and flavourful.
Price: INR 7,100. Available online.
Wonderchef Magneto Blender
Wonderchef Magneto Blender features magnetic drive technology. It's the safest blender available, with no exposed moving parts. This innovative technology includes a 60-second pre-set function, five automatic pulses while blending, and an auto-stop feature, making it extremely safe for children to use. More than just a blender, it’s a stylish statement piece for your home. Experience the perfect blend of style and technology with the Magneto Blender, which combines magnetic induction with exceptional functionality for an ideal blending experience every time. It’s a must-have for health enthusiasts who enjoy taking their blends on the go.
Price: 6,999. Available online.
NUUK REN BEAM UV-C Mattress Vacuum Cleaner
Gift your loved ones a cleaner home with the NUUK REN BEAM UV-C Mattress Vacuum Cleaner, designed to eliminate allergens at their source. Featuring advanced BEAMTech™ technology and 14kPa TurboBoost suction, the REN BEAM delivers a thorough clean by utilizing vibration, UV-C light, and ultrasonic waves to dislodge and neutralize dust mites, allergens, and bacteria. Its unique vibration function mimics a beating motion, effectively loosening deeply embedded mites and debris for easy removal. The intelligent dust sensor ensures that no area is overlooked, while the ergonomic design and 13-foot power cord make it simple to reach every corner. This Diwali, give the gift of a cleaner, healthier home with REN BEAM.
Price: INR 6,499. Available online.
Philips Hair Straightening Brush & Philips All-In-One Trimmer:
For Her: Achieve smooth, naturally straight hair in just 5 minutes with this innovative brush. Infused with Argan oil and featuring CareEnhance Technology, it delivers frizz-free, shiny results. The 60mm wide design straightens more hair per pass, while the Triple Bristle Design protects your scalp. It heats up in 50 seconds and offers three temperature settings (150°C, 170°C, 200°C) for different hair types. An auto shut-off feature after 60 minutes ensures safety.
For Him: This premium stainless steel grooming solution features a 15-in-1 multi-grooming kit for head-to-toe care. It includes attachments for face, hair, and body, with a nose/ear and eyebrow trimmer for safe removal. The patented comb offers 11 length settings (1-3 mm), and Beard Sense technology adapts to thicker beards. With self-sharpening stainless-steel blades, it’s durable and oil-free. Fully waterproof and safe for sensitive areas, the lithium-ion battery lasts up to 4 weeks and charges in just 5 minutes, making grooming efficient and convenient.
Price: INR 3,995 (straightening brush); INR 5,995 (trimmer). Available online.
itel Flip One
The itel Flip One is the ideal Diwali gift for anyone looking for a stylish yet practical secondary device, especially for grandparents who appreciate simplicity with a touch of elegance. Its premium leather back provides a luxurious look and feel, appealing to those who value good design, while the flip mechanism adds a nostalgic touch. With Type-C charging, it integrates seamlessly into the modern tech landscape, and support for 13 Indian languages makes it accessible to users from various regions. The King Voice feature, which reads out text, enhances usability, making it a thoughtful and user-friendly option for this festive season.
Price: INR 3,299. Available online.
Eveready Siren Torch
Imagine having a personal bodyguard in your pocket. This multifunctional device not only illuminates your path but also alerts others to your presence with a powerful siren. It’s perfect for those late-night walks when you need to see where you’re going and scare off any unwanted attention. It’s like having two essential safety tools in one. It’s not just a flashlight; it’s a personal safety device that's perfect for any occasion. This little device is so compact, you can easily slip it into your pocket or purse. But don’t let its size fool you — it packs a powerful punch. Imagine having a 100-decibel alarm right at your fingertips. If you ever feel unsafe, just press a button and it’ll blast a loud sound that's sure to scare off any troublemakers. And the best part? It also has three different lighting modes, so you can use it as a regular flashlight, a spotlight, or even a strobe light for emergencies. This festive season, if you are looking for a thoughtful gift for a loved one or simply want to prioritise your own safety, the Eveready Siren Torch is a must-have.
Price: INR 225. Available online.