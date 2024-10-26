Apps that prioritize data security for safer urban living

In today’s world, technology has enhanced our lifestyles, allowing us to order food, get utilities delivered in minutes, and even receive medications at home through apps. While many popular apps exist, here are some that focus on ensuring your safety and protecting your data, whether at home, traveling, or when your child is at school.

ADDA

ADDA is a comprehensive, ad- and spam-free facility management app ideal for residential buildings, villas, and gated communities that prioritize data security. It includes essential features like visitor management, community communication, facility booking, and service requests, enhancing safety and security for residents. The app alerts users if visitors or delivery personnel overstay their welcome. Being subscription-based means no ads or spam, ensuring your data remains private, as it isn’t sold to advertisers. This commitment to privacy has made ADDA a trusted choice for celebrities and high-profile individuals worldwide.

Kutumb App

In celebration of the International Day of the Elderly, the Delhi Police launched the Kutumb app to enhance the safety, security, and well-being of senior citizens in the capital. The app offers personalized care to registered elderly users by tracking visits, assessing vulnerabilities, and addressing specific needs. To date, over 65,000 seniors have registered, highlighting the importance of safety for this demographic.

112 India

The Indian Central Government introduced the 112 India app as a comprehensive safety resource for women. With a simple tap, users can send an SOS alert during emergencies. Available on iOS and Android across 23 states and union territories, the app connects users with emergency services, providing immediate assistance whether they're in danger, stranded, or facing harassment.

Cyber Satark

The GOV.IN AppStore serves as a mobile app marketplace backed by the Government of India, created to support Indian app developers providing public services. Built on service-oriented architecture and cloud technologies using open standards, it’s India's first indigenous app store, featuring apps from central, state, and union territories. Users can access government services anytime and anywhere, improving access to social assistance, food, and transportation.

Safetipin

Have you just moved and want to know about your new area's safety? Safetipin offers safety ratings and helps you choose the safest routes before you leave home. Developed by Kalpana Viswanath, who has two decades of experience in urban safety, the app allows users to report dangerous areas to local authorities and select routes to avoid or travel through.

Neverskip

Neverskip helps parents track their children's school progress and monitor bus locations, a crucial feature today. PowerSchool Neverskip is a comprehensive school management system that automates various academic and administrative tasks, such as communicating key information, managing admissions, sending fee reminders, tracking assignments, recording attendance, and handling payroll and transport logistics.