Noise launches NoiseFit Diva 2 Smartwatch

Noise has launched the NoiseFit Diva 2, a stylish addition to its women's smartwatch lineup. Merging sleek design with innovative health features, the NoiseFit Diva 2 serves as a personal statement of empowerment rather than just an accessory. Building on the success of its predecessor, this smartwatch redefines elegance and practicality. With a more refined fit, it addresses the common issue of bulky designs in women’s wearables.

The NoiseFit Diva 2 includes an Advanced Female Health Suite with features such as Enhanced Cycle Tracking, Advanced Cycle Analysis, Phased-Specific Tips, and a Detailed Cycle Calendar, empowering women to monitor their health effortlessly. Whether managing a busy lifestyle or exploring new interests, the NoiseFit Diva 2 in the Shine by Noise range caters to diverse personalities.

Crafted from premium metal, the NoiseFit Diva 2 combines style and substance, making it the ideal accessory for the modern woman. The vibrant 1.43-inch AMOLED display offers stunning visuals, allowing seamless navigation through its features. With a high resolution of 460x460px and 600 nits brightness, users can enjoy clear visibility even in bright sunlight. The Always-on Display keeps information readily accessible without needing to activate the screen constantly, enhancing convenience.

Equipped with the comprehensive Noise Health Suite, it offers heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, and stress level measurements for a complete view of well-being. The Productivity Suite adds functionality with reminders and weather updates, while Bluetooth 5.3 ensures a stable connection during calls. These features also contribute to an improved battery life of up to four days.

With an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, the NoiseFit Diva 2 is designed to endure daily challenges. It can handle unexpected splashes and rigorous workouts, proving durable and long-lasting. With over 100 sports modes and customizable watch faces, users can tailor their experience to fit their unique lifestyles. Integration with the NoiseFit App enhances functionality, allowing users to set health goals, track progress, and connect with a community focused on fitness.

Price and Availability

The NoiseFit Diva 2 is offered in five stylish variants: Rose Pink, Silver Blue, Classic Black, Rose Link, and Black Link. The Rose Pink, Silver Blue, and Classic Black models are priced at INR 4,499, while the Rose Link and Black Link options are available for INR 4,999. The smartwatch is exclusively available on gonoise.com starting today, October 24, 2024, and will be launched online from October 29, 2024.