Gadgets of the week: NUUK DRIP Juicer, Optoma OMA-S, Promate Mavrix and Titan Maestro

NUUK DRIP Juicer

The DRIP Juicer from NUUK is a fantastic device for those looking to make their own healthy, tasty and fresh juices. DRIP gives you cold-pressed, nutrient filled juices which taste like bliss. I’ve been using DRIP daily for the last fortnight and love just how easy and seamless it is to come up with my own combo juices. For one, DRIP is super easy to set up and use as it comes with fewer parts that are easier to clean quickly. A powerful 55RPM motor combines with a patented-fused trainer jar and utilises slow squeezing tech to separate juice and pulp seamlessly. NUUK devices are Scandinavian designed and made with premium materials for durability and clean looks. The juice jars are made of safe BPA-free TRITAN. The DRIP is by far the best Juicer I’ve used in recent times and do remember slow juicing has huge health benefits including higher nutrient retention and fresher, longer-lasting juice! This ace juicer is available in a choice of cool colours too! INR 10,999 nuuk.in