Gadgets of the week: NUUK DRIP Juicer, Optoma OMA-S, Promate Mavrix and Titan Maestro

NUUK DRIP Juicer
The DRIP Juicer from NUUK is a fantastic device for those looking to make their own healthy, tasty and fresh juices. DRIP gives you cold-pressed, nutrient filled juices which taste like bliss. I’ve been using DRIP daily for the last fortnight and love just how easy and seamless it is to come up with my own combo juices. For one, DRIP is super easy to set up and use as it comes with fewer parts that are easier to clean quickly. A powerful 55RPM motor combines with a patented-fused trainer jar and utilises slow squeezing tech to separate juice and pulp seamlessly. NUUK devices are Scandinavian designed and made with premium materials for durability and clean looks. The juice jars are made of safe BPA-free TRITAN. The DRIP is by far the best Juicer I’ve used in recent times and do remember slow juicing has huge health benefits including higher nutrient retention and fresher, longer-lasting juice! This ace juicer is available in a choice of cool colours too! INR 10,999 nuuk.in
Optoma OMA-S
A portable projector is a must have in 2024, and Optoma’s OMA-S (ML-1080ST) is not only ultra portable but also power saving and eco- friendly while providing sharp, colourful images with incredibly vivid detail and brightness. Setting up the OMA-S takes only about 15 mins thanks to its compact size and form factor (1kg). With the short throw projector I managed to get a 100” image on my wall from just about 1.7m away, and a whopping 150” size from about 2.5m away. The 1080p projector is also HDR and HLG compatible and utilises RGB laser tech for displaying accurate and vivid colours. The built in app store allows for popular apps such as YouTube and Spotify. I could easily cast content from my smartphone and Tab tanks to Optoma’s support for Airplay and Chromecast. A built in media player lets you watch content via USB sticks and HDMI while dual band Wifi (2.4/5 GHz) makes the OMA-S truly wire free. The integrated speaker is clear and loud enough even during outdoor use. BT lets you connect to external speakers and headphones wirelessly. A premium portable projector! optoma.co.in INR 1.75 lakhs
Promate Mavrix
The Mavrix is my new powerbank of choice as it solves all my power needs seamlessly in a super light and compact form factor. First off the 35W powerbank fast charges most smartphones at a rapid pace (a minimum of 50% in less than 30 mins), and then it also sports built in cables (lightning and type C) to let me charge iOS and Android devices instantly. To add, the 10000mAh “pocket rocket” has a 3W charging pad for apple watches allowing me to overcome my apple watch battery angst instantly! But wait there’s more ; Mavrix has an LED screen showing remaining power, a see-through body, multi device charging, a 35W PD port (input/output) and Promate’s outstanding quality and safety built in. If you feel your current powerbank is lacking, Promate’s Mavrix is a must-buy! INR 2,999 amazon.in promate.net
Titan Maestro
Titan makes some of the best watches in the planet and their new Maestro is a premium metal smartwatch that looks elegant, is sturdy and provides great value for money. Maestro comes with a large and clear 3.6cm AMOLED display in a surgical stainless steel body and strap. The watch is easy to sync and setup with your smartphone and provides a slew of smart features including BT calling, AI voice assistants plus accurate activity and sport tracking. I particularly like the customisable UI and 3D menu styles allowing me to choose my own look. The “Find Phone” feature is also very useful for tracking in case you misplace your phone or watch. The 47mm watch is ideal for most wrist sizes, plus there’s a bonus strap inside the box. Maestro is a perfect choice if you’re looking for a fashionable watch that simultaneously provides you smart tech and a deeper understanding of your body’s vitals! Available in multiple colour variants. `titan.co.in INR 14,495
Infinix Zero Flip
Infinix has been making huge strides this year with a variety of smartphones launching that feature incredible value and tech. Their new ZERO FLIP is a unique flip phone with a large 3.64” AMOLED cover display that lets you use the phone even without opening it. At 7.64mm, the ZERO FLIP is thin and weighs only 195g. The internal display is a 6.9” LTPO AMOLED and comes with 120Hz refresh rate and 1400 nits of brightness. Sporting flagship triple 50 MP cameras systems with upto 4K60FPS recording, ZERO FLIP even comes with a GoPro mode. A MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset is in charge with upto 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Infinix Ai is built in along with JBL tuned speakers and 70W super fast charging. INR 44,999 infinixmobiles.in
Marantz Grand Horizon
Marantz’s flagship wireless speaker the Grand Horizon delivers an ultra premium and superior listening experience thanks to innovative proprietary amplification and powerful driver tech. Marantz has a signature sound embraced by music lovers and critical listeners worldwide synonymous with nuance, texture and authenticity. The Grand Horizon has a luxurious design and features patented Marantz 360° seamless Ecofiber, Rise Amplifier, Mirage DSP and Gravity Drivers for an unmatched sonic experience. INR 4.62 lakhs marantz.com
Ming 37.02 Minimalist
This incredible watch from Ming watches has a one-of-a kind luminous material (MING Polar White) that allows the hands to glow truly white. It’s designed, engineered and managed internally at Ming’s Swiss facility. The 38mm watch comes with 100m water resistance and is made of 316L stainless steel featuring domed sapphire crystals, a Super-Luminova X1 coat and a spanking Sellita for MING SW300.M1 Swiss movement with 45h power reserve. INR 2.73 lakhs ming.watch