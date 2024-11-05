ViewSonic launches LX700-4K RGB Laser Projector for premium home entertainment

ViewSonic Corp., has unveiled its latest innovation, the LX700-4K RGB Laser Projector. This groundbreaking projector sets a new benchmark in home entertainment, offering superior visual performance. As the world’s first ceiling-mounted home projector with RGB laser technology, the LX700-4K achieves 100% coverage of the BT.2020 color gamut, one of the most advanced color standards currently available. This enables the projector to deliver an exceptional range of vivid, lifelike colors, significantly enhancing the immersive viewing experience. With true 4K UHD resolution and support for HDR and HLG, the LX700-4K offers theater-quality visuals, making it a future-proof investment for home entertainment enthusiasts.

Innovative RGB Laser Technology for Premium Home Cinema

The LX700-4K RGB projector redefines home cinema with its exceptional color accuracy and smooth visuals, creating a truly immersive big-screen experience at home. Powered by advanced RGB laser technology, it achieves 100% coverage of the BT.2020 color gamut, ensuring vibrant and lifelike images. With a brightness of 5,200 RGB Laser Lumens, it delivers crystal-clear details even in bright rooms. The projector also supports 4K resolution, HDR, and HLG, providing an incredibly sharp and detailed picture. Its high native contrast ratio, coupled with a 0.65-inch Digital Micromirror Device (DMD) chip, enhances deep blacks and shadow details, bringing cinema-quality visuals into any home. Utilizing Digital Light Processing (DLP) technology—found in IMAX theaters and over 90% of digital cinemas worldwide—the LX700-4K promises long-lasting image quality and endless viewing enjoyment.

Flexible Setup and Convenient Installation

The LX700-4K RGB offers a flexible setup that makes it easy to integrate into various home environments. Capable of projecting images up to a massive 300 inches, it delivers entertainment far beyond the limitations of typical OLED TVs. Its 1.6x optical zoom allows users to position the projector at an ideal distance, achieving the perfect image size without disrupting the existing layout of the room. The projector also features a vertical lens shift for fine-tuning image position and a comprehensive set of adjustments—horizontal and vertical keystone correction and 4-corner adjustment—to ensure the projected image remains perfectly aligned and symmetrical, even when placed off-center.

Additionally, the LX700-4K RGB is equipped with HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), which allows for seamless integration with external audio systems, enhancing the overall viewing experience by ensuring the smooth transmission of high-quality audio and video.

A Complete Entertainment Solution with Gaming Capabilities

In addition to delivering outstanding cinematic visuals, the LX700-4K RGB excels in gaming performance, meeting the high standards set by popular gaming consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation. With a resolution of QHD 1440p at 120Hz, the projector strikes the perfect balance between high resolution and fast refresh rates, offering a smooth, immersive gaming experience. The LX700-4K also features an ultra-fast 4.2ms input lag, a responsive 240Hz refresh rate, and a microsecond-level response time, ensuring a seamless and responsive gaming experience.

The LX700-4K RGB is available for INR 4,95,000, offering a comprehensive, future-proof solution for home entertainment and gaming.