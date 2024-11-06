Drone technology is expected to revolutionise India’s marine fisheries sector

Drone technology is set to transform India's marine fisheries sector, offering advancements in areas such as early detection of algal blooms, feed distribution in mariculture, and emergency rescue operations.

A collaborative effort between the Union Ministry of Fisheries, the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), and the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) is underway to promote the use of drones in marine fisheries.

This initiative aims to boost the efficiency of fisheries management, sea cage farming, disaster response, and ecosystem conservation. On November 8, CMFRI will host an awareness workshop and drone demonstration for fishermen and fish farmers, showcasing drone applications for tasks like aquaculture input delivery, live fish transportation, water sampling, underwater imaging, marine mammal stock assessments, and more.

The workshop will be inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian, followed by a demonstration of drone capabilities.

CMFRI Director Grinson George emphasized that drone technology will improve operational efficiency, reduce labor costs, and minimize environmental impacts. He noted drones' potential for monitoring fish health, water quality, and optimizing feed distribution in cage fish farming, as well as detecting algal blooms and environmental threats. Drones could also assist in monitoring paddy seedlings in Pokkali farms.

One of the major benefits of drone use is in transporting live fish from remote aquaculture sites to markets, ensuring better freshness and faster delivery. Additionally, drones could enhance marine mammal stock assessments and provide critical surveillance of strandings and interactions, as well as assist in rescue operations by deploying life jackets in emergencies.