Gadgets of the week: Scuderia Ferrari Sunglass, Blaupunkt SBA02 30W and more

Scuderia Ferrari Sunglass
These injected Unisex sunglasses from Ferrari come with a red gold mirror lens made form high tech eco-friendly Polyamide Bio material and provide 100% UV-protection as well as excellent coverage. They’re ideal for sports as well as cycling/biking and come in a variety of lens options and frame colours.
INR 12790. sunglasshut.in
Tudor Pelagos FXD GMT “Zulu Time”
The new Pelagos FXD GMT is a Master Chronometer (METAS certified) and can keep track of accurate time in upto 3 time zones at once. Here the concept of “Zulu Time” is used as a military term for UTC, tracked by the orange hand. The 42mm watch has a Grade 2 Titanium case and a bidirectional rotatable bezel with ceramic insert filled with Swiss Super Luminova. A Manufacture calibre MT5652-U with a silicon balance spring and 65 hour power reserve ensures accuracy and longevity. The fabric strap is Flight-suit green matching the colour of the suit worn by aviators of the French Naval Aviation.
INR 4.06 Lakhs tudorwatch.com
Flexnest The Flexibell
These incredible set of dumbbells (15 pairs in one unit) reduce clutter and provide a great workout at all skill levels. The Flexibell comes with a smart, rotatable dial that allows you to switch from 2.5Kg to 24Kg loads instantly with the simple flick of a finger. The modular design is easy to store and packs 15 different weights combinations which are safe and durable.
INR 17998 for a pair. Theflexnest.com
Blaupunkt SBA02 30W
This 30W standalone soundbar is all you need for room filling sound! The soundbar also sports dynamic RGB light and connectivity via BT, AUX, USB and TWS. SBA 02 works well with TVs, Mobiles, PCs and laptops providing upto 30W (RMS) and a playtime of up to 8 hours.
INR 2499. blaupunktaudio.in
ASICS Gel-Lyte V
Drawing inspiration from “Godai” - the five elements in Japanese philosophy, these sport-style shoes come with an upper designed with leather, nubuck and suede overlays with a midsole constructed using recycled materials. The Gel-Lyte V is also uber comfortable for use 24/7. It utilises Rearfoot Gel technology as well as MONO-SOCK construction and breathable mesh underlays.
INR 7199. asics.co.in
Gadget review - Wobble 55” QD Series TV
Wobble is an incredible brand which makes awesome TVs and other tech products. Their new 55 inch 4K UHD QLED Google TV is a stunner with amazing visuals and ultra-realistic sound. After a quick installation from the Wobble service team, I had the chance to test out the Zero Edge Design Tv with various sources. First off, Built in Google Tv is super easy to navigate and plays well with all OTT apps as well as games and connects with Android smartphones seamlessly. Thanks to an IPS Grade A+ panel, QLED tech, Dolby Vision Atmos and HDR 10 with HLG, the picture quality and sound are brilliant for a TV priced so reasonably. Watching action content is great with top notch images and sound adding a punch! The QLED Tv is also good with dialogues ensuring clarity even at low volumes. A novel Nova-Gen XRT processor along with 2GBRAM/16GB storage built-in ensures smooth running. Wobble’s 55 incher is an outstanding TV with complete features and great looks (metal unibody design) that’s priced very affordably and one I’d strongly recommend if you’re looking to upgrade to the latest large screen without breaking the bank!
INR 35999. amazon.in
Gadget review - U&I UIPB-2151
U&I’s new powerbank UIPB-2151 is part of the Modern Series and is built for those who need reliable and fast charging on the go. Featuring both PD as well as QC charging at speeds upto 22.5W output the 2151 is ideal for charging multiple devices. I specifically liked the 15W Magsafe wireless charging feature which juices up compatible iPhones at quick speeds without additional cables. The 10000mAh powerbank provides at least 2 full charges for most smartphones. A big advantage is the presence of both USB-A and C output to connect to specific devices. The 2151 is also elegant and light allowing it to be used while on the go.
INR 1699. uandiworld.com