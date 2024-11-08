Gadgets of the week: Scuderia Ferrari Sunglass, Blaupunkt SBA02 30W and more

Wobble is an incredible brand which makes awesome TVs and other tech products. Their new 55 inch 4K UHD QLED Google TV is a stunner with amazing visuals and ultra-realistic sound. After a quick installation from the Wobble service team, I had the chance to test out the Zero Edge Design Tv with various sources. First off, Built in Google Tv is super easy to navigate and plays well with all OTT apps as well as games and connects with Android smartphones seamlessly. Thanks to an IPS Grade A+ panel, QLED tech, Dolby Vision Atmos and HDR 10 with HLG, the picture quality and sound are brilliant for a TV priced so reasonably. Watching action content is great with top notch images and sound adding a punch! The QLED Tv is also good with dialogues ensuring clarity even at low volumes. A novel Nova-Gen XRT processor along with 2GBRAM/16GB storage built-in ensures smooth running. Wobble’s 55 incher is an outstanding TV with complete features and great looks (metal unibody design) that’s priced very affordably and one I’d strongly recommend if you’re looking to upgrade to the latest large screen without breaking the bank!

INR 35999. amazon.in

Gadget review - U&I UIPB-2151