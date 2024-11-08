Unix launches 'Notes' (UX-W400) wireless neckband

Unix has unveiled its new 'Notes' (UX-W400) wireless neckband, offering users top-tier sound quality, long-lasting battery life, and innovative features designed for convenience and durability. Tailored for active lifestyles, the Unix Notes neckband delivers high-fidelity HD sound and an impressive 99 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Powered by a robust 350mAh Li-ion battery, the Unix Notes recharges quickly in just 60 minutes via a Type-C input, minimizing downtime for users on the go. Enjoy up to 99 hours of uninterrupted playtime, or leave it on standby for an extraordinary 2500 hours, making it perfect for busy schedules. The neckband features 11mm audio drivers and a built-in microphone, delivering clear voice transmission and rich, immersive sound with low latency, ideal for both work and gaming. With five customizable equalizer modes, users can adjust the audio to suit different music genres or personal preferences.

The neckband is equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 technology, ensuring a stable connection within a 10-meter range for seamless audio streaming indoors or outdoors. Additionally, it includes a built-in voice assistant for hands-free control, allowing users to manage their audio experience with simple voice commands.

Designed for comfort and portability, the Unix Notes neckband features an anti-slip silicone neckband that offers a secure, flexible fit. It is also sweat and rain-resistant, thanks to its sealed shell and nano-coating, making it perfect for workouts and everyday wear. The ergonomically designed metallic earbuds come with a magnetic on/off function, automatically powering off when attached and powering on when detached.

Available in Blue, Green, and Black, the neckband can be purchased through the Unix website and at leading retail stores across India.