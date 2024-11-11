BOULT introduces the AmpVault V10 & AmpVault V20 powerbanks

BOULT is excited to introduce its latest power solutions: the AmpVault V10 and AmpVault V20 power banks. These new models are designed for high-capacity charging with advanced protection features, offering both reliability and style for users who need power on the go.

The AmpVault V20 comes with a 20,000 mAh capacity and 22.5W Fast Charging, allowing it to charge devices like the iPhone 15 up to 4.9 times, the OnePlus Nord 6 times, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 up to 4.1 times. With multiple ports—Micro USB, Type-C (input/output), and USB—the V20 can charge several devices simultaneously, including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds. Its premium metallic finish, available in Teal, Red, and Pure Black, enhances its sleek design, while features like an LED digital display and multi-layered protections (Overcurrent, Short Circuit, and Smart Shutdown) ensure safe, efficient charging.

For those seeking a more compact option, the AmpVault V10 offers a 10,000 mAh capacity and delivers 22.5W Boosted Speed Charging. It includes the same advanced protection and features as the V20, providing powerful, portable charging in a smaller, more convenient package.

Varun Gupta, Co-Founder of BOULT, commented on the launch: "Power banks have become an essential part of our lives—whether for work or travel. With the AmpVault V10 and V20, we aim to deliver fast, efficient charging combined with the safety and design our customers expect from BOULT." He also added, "This is our first venture into the power bank category, and we are confident it will be a high-performing segment for us in the future."

The AmpVault V10 and AmpVault V20 are now available for purchase exclusively online and at www.boultaudio.com, priced at INR 1,099 for the V10 and INR 1,499 for the V20.