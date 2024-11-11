Logitech G launched the next-gen Pro Series mice and keyboard

Logitech G has unveiled its latest PRO Series gear, designed to meet the exacting needs of elite esports athletes and competitive gamers. The new lineup includes the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Gaming Mouse, the PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse, and the PRO X TKL RAPID Gaming Keyboard, each built with cutting-edge technology and performance enhancements.

Over the past three years, Logitech G has worked with hundreds of professional esports athletes to develop the next generation of PRO Series gear. These new products, combined with the existing PRO Series lineup, offer gamers the perfect combination of shape, playstyle, and functionality. As always, PRO Series products guarantee the highest level of performance and precision for competitive play.

Key Highlights of the New PRO Series Gear:

PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX: The PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX is an asymmetrical right-handed mouse developed with input from top esports players in games like Counter-Strike and Valorant. It features the HERO 2 Sensor with 8kHz polling for ultra-precise tracking, LIGHTSPEED wireless technology for fast, responsive performance, and LIGHTFORCE switches that combine optical sensing with mechanical components for reliable and instant actuation. Additionally, the mouse is made with up to 55% post-consumer recycled ABS plastic, reducing its environmental footprint.

PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED: An upgrade to the iconic PRO Wireless mouse, the PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED takes the ambidextrous design to the next level with advanced LIGHTSPEED wireless and HERO 2 sensor technologies. Gamers will enjoy faster response times, enhanced precision, and improved ergonomics for longer gaming sessions.

PRO X TKL RAPID: The PRO X TKL RAPID is Logitech G's first magnetic analog keyboard, offering adjustable actuation points and rapid trigger functionality. This allows professionals to make precise, lightning-fast inputs with minimal effort. The keyboard’s settings can be quickly adjusted on-the-fly without the need for software, making it ideal for tournament settings where third-party software installation is restricted. It also integrates with G HUB for deeper customization and control over key functions.

Additional Features:

Magnetic Analog Switches in the PRO X TKL RAPID provide industry-leading response linearity for faster and more precise movements.

On-the-Fly Configuration allows players to change actuation points and rapid trigger settings instantly, perfect for fast-paced tournament environments.

Sustainability: Both the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX and the PRO X TKL RAPID are built with eco-friendly materials, including post-consumer recycled plastic and aluminum.

Pricing and Availability:

PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX is priced at INR 17,995 and comes in pink, black, and white colorways.

PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED is available for INR 13,995 in graphite.

PRO X TKL RAPID will be available in black and white for INR 18,995 starting December 2024.

These new products are available for purchase online and other gaming retailers.