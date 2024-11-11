OPPO Find X8 series with ColorOS 15 to launch globally

OPPO India is set to unveil the Find X8 Series and ColorOS 15 at a global event on November 21, 2024, in Bali, Indonesia. The new Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are designed to set a new standard for flagship smartphones.

The OPPO Find X8 offers a remarkably slim design, measuring just 7.85mm thick and weighing only 193g. Despite its compact size, it features a 6.59-inch display with ultra-narrow 1.45mm bezels and a fingerprint-resistant finish, available in Star Grey and Space Black.

For those who prefer larger screens, the Find X8 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch quad-curved display. It also introduces OPPO’s dual-periscope telephoto camera for global markets, and comes in Space Black and Pearl White, with each Pearl White device featuring a unique pearlescent pattern, making every unit one-of-a-kind.

Both models are equipped with OPPO’s latest Hasselblad Master Camera System, continuing the Find X series tradition of groundbreaking camera technology. With the new AI Telescope Zoom, the Find X8 Series can zoom in up to 10x and beyond. Additionally, Lightning Snap allows users to capture up to seven photos per second, ensuring top-tier photo processing without any compromise.

The Find X8 is powered by a large 5630mAh silicon-carbon battery, while the Find X8 Pro features an even bigger 5910mAh battery. Both devices are driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset for seamless performance that lasts all day.

To complement its exceptional hardware, the Find X8 Series runs on ColorOS 15, offering a polished, intuitive interface with powerful AI tools that enhance productivity and efficiency.

Stay tuned for more updates about the OPPO Find X8 Series and ColorOS 15 ahead of their global launch.