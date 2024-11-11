HP unveils OMEN 35L desktop in India

HP has launched the OMEN 35L Desktop in India, designed to deliver a premium gaming experience with a perfect blend of power, customization, and personalization. Powered by the latest Intel Core™ i7 processors and equipped with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4060 GPUs, the OMEN 35L Desktop is built for gamers who demand top-tier performance and versatility.

As gamers look for devices that not only provide exceptional gameplay but also reflect their individual style, the OMEN 35L Desktop takes customization to the next level. It offers full flexibility to personalize both the internal components and external aesthetics. Through the integrated OMEN Gaming Hub, users can fine-tune system performance, control RGB lighting, and even integrate third-party gaming services—all from one unified interface.

The OMEN 35L Desktop is designed with future-proofing in mind, allowing gamers to easily upgrade components as new gaming technologies emerge. Whether adding more memory or upgrading the GPU, this desktop offers a smooth upgrade path to maintain cutting-edge performance.

Featuring Intel® Core™ i7 processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 GPUs, the OMEN 35L Desktop delivers lightning-fast speeds, smooth gameplay, and stunning graphics. Whether playing the latest AAA titles or engaging in intense multiplayer action, this gaming rig ensures a superior, immersive experience.

Key Features of the OMEN 35L Desktop:

Premium AI Performance: Equipped with powerful processors and GPUs, including the Intel® Core™ i7-14700F and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060, the OMEN 35L Desktop can handle demanding programs and graphics, delivering exceptional performance and AI-powered visuals.

Future-Ready Design: With industry-standard components, the OMEN 35L Desktop is built for easy upgrades. It comes with features like OMEN Liquid Cooling with an LCD screen, Asetek 7th-gen pump, 120mm OMEN fans, and a Modular PSU (850W/1000W), allowing gamers to personalize their rig to meet future needs.

Thermal Excellence: The OMEN 35L Desktop features advanced thermal management with improved airflow, large 2x140mm ARGB fans, and a 240mm liquid cooling system to keep the system cool during intense gaming sessions.

OMEN Gaming Hub: The integrated OMEN Gaming Hub provides a comprehensive platform for optimizing system performance. It includes tools for overclocking, real-time system monitoring, and customizable RGB lighting, giving gamers full control over their experience.

Pricing and Availability:

The OMEN 35L Desktop is now available for purchase through the HP online store, starting at INR 1,39,999. OMEN Components will be available on HP.com in early 2025.