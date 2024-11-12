88 Pictures launches 88 Games, bringing India’s culture to gaming

88 Pictures, an Indian animation and VFX studio, has announced the launch of its new gaming division, 88 Games, marking its entry into game development. With a focus on creating high-quality indie games for PC and console platforms, 88 Games aims to bring a unique perspective to gaming by blending cutting-edge visuals with storytelling inspired by India’s rich and diverse cultural history.

Known for its Emmy and Annie Award-winning work on shows like Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, Gremlins: Secret of Mogwai, Transformers: The Earth Spark Season 2, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, and Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, 88 Pictures has already made its mark in global animation. Now, with 88 Games, the studio seeks to extend its legacy by creating interactive, culturally-rich gaming experiences that entertain, educate, and inspire.

Milind D. Shinde, Founder & CEO of 88 Games, shared, “88 Games is the next step in our journey at 88 Pictures. Our goal is to create visually stunning games that are deeply connected to our cultural heritage. India’s ancient civilization holds a wealth of legends, stories, and art that deserve to be shared with the world. We're excited to bring this cultural treasure to life through video games for a global audience.”

88 Games plans to release titles that offer international gamers a unique insight into Indian folklore, mythology, and history. With meticulously crafted art and immersive sound design, these games will present an authentic, engaging experience inspired by Indian legends and traditional tales.

Currently, 88 Games has three titles in development. The first, set for release on Xbox and PlayStation, will be unveiled at the India Game Developers Conference (IGDC) 2024.

In a significant move, the Indian government has approved the creation of the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality), a step towards positioning India as a global leader in these sectors. Prime Minister Modi also urged Indian game developers to make their mark on the global stage during his Independence Day speech.

88 Pictures, with its expertise in animation and VFX, is a prime example of India's growing influence in the global AVGC-XR industry. With the launch of 88 Games, the studio is poised to further enhance India's presence in the international gaming market.