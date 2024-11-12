Zowie launches XL2566X+: Esports Monitor for FPS Gamers

The XL2566X+ is the latest addition to ZOWIE’s XL series, following the success of the XL2566K, which is the official choice for international Esports competitions. This new model introduces Fast TN panel technology with a 400Hz refresh rate, offering gamers a faster response time and exceptional motion clarity. With the addition of DyAc 2 technology and a dual backlight design, the XL2566X+ provides unparalleled dynamic image quality, reducing motion blur and ghosting, making it ideal for precise FPS gaming.

The Fast TN panel significantly improves upon previous generation panels, offering faster conductivity and more vibrant colors, which enhances enemy identification and overall image clarity. The combination of Fast TN and DyAc 2 results in superior motion clarity, providing FPS players with clearer, sharper images and less visual interference. The monitor is optimized for popular FPS resolutions like 1280x960 for CS2 and 1920x1080 for VALORANT, where TN panels outperform QHD in delivering crisper visuals.

The XL2566X+ also introduces Auto Game Mode through XL Setting to Share™ software, automatically adjusting color modes based on the game being played, ensuring optimal visual performance without the need for constant manual adjustments. Additionally, the monitor features industrial-grade bearings for precise height adjustment, allowing gamers to quickly find their ideal viewing position with smooth, stutter-free movement, helping them set up quickly and focus on gameplay during Esports competitions.

Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India, commented, “At BenQ, we are committed to creating professional-grade gaming monitors that help Esports athletes perform at their best. The XL2566X+ combines cutting-edge technology with ergonomic design to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience, setting a new standard for competitive gaming.”

The XL2566X+ is priced at ₹54,990 and is available for purchase through Amazon, the ZOWIE India E-store, and leading gaming stores.