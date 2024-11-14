Resetting Expectations

Slip them on and the first thing you’ll notice is the extra power in the low end, making for a richer, more detailed sonic signature, and while you can’t customize the sound via EQ profiles, these are some of the best open-ear TWS buds for listening to music that I’ve tested. They’re neck-and-heck with the AirPods Pro 2, with the tighter seal helping with punchier bass, but the vocals sound slightly better on the AirPods 4. The H2 chip inside allows tracking of head movements for Spatial Audio support and head gestures as well.

And for the first time, active noise cancellation trickles down to the base AirPods range, with the same set of noise control modes as the pricier Pros. From metro rides to flights, adaptive ANC performance is shockingly good for an open-ear design, reducing environmental noise to a very considerable degree, although it fares better with indoor situations (air conditioners, fans) than it does with louder traffic environments and crowded public places. Granted, the tight seal on the Pro 2 allows for overall better ANC, but the AirPods 4 are no pushover and allow you to listen to your music at a much lower volume. The excellent transparency mode, although less of a necessity on the open design, is a nice to have.

Minor misses are in the form of the buds missing the Hearing Aid feature and on-ear volume control available exclusively on the Pro 2, and at their price, the AirPods 4 with ANC will appeal to iPhone users who never really warmed up to the silicone-tip design of the Pros. It really will come down to the fit you prefer.

Rating: 9/10

Price: Rs. 12,900/Rs. 17,900 (with ANC)