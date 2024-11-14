Watching the road
Road safety in India remains a critical issue due to the high incidence of traffic accidents. With millions of vehicles on the road, challenges such as reckless driving and limited awareness of traffic regulations contribute significantly to this problem. In response, the Indian government has introduced various initiatives, including the use of technology like AI-powered cameras to monitor violations, such as unsafe lane changes and distracted driving. As the global market for safety technology is projected to surpass USD 200 billion by 2033, ADAS-equipped DVRs are increasingly essential for preventing accidents and enhancing road safety. These devices provide drivers with real-time alerts for potential hazards, including lane drifting, proximity to other vehicles, and excessive speed.
Responding to this rising demand, Uno Minda has introduced its new Car DVR 2.0, featuring Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), into the Indian aftermarket. Equipped with a 1080p resolution camera, this advanced DVR is designed to improve driver safety by offering real-time alerts and monitoring the vehicle’s surroundings to reduce accident risks.
Uno Minda's DVR 2.0 includes a high-resolution lens that captures footage in crisp 1080p quality, ensuring every detail is preserved. Its adaptable design supports expandable storage of up to 128 GB with an SD card, offering extensive recording capacity. Consuming just 0.2 watts, the DVR 2.0 operates efficiently without significantly impacting the vehicle’s battery. With a 170-degree wide-angle lens, it provides a comprehensive view of the surroundings. The loop recording function automatically overwrites old footage, ensuring continuous storage availability. Additionally, the device connects smoothly to Android infotainment systems via USB and includes a dedicated app preloaded in its flash memory. This innovative device not only records your journey but also displays essential driving information directly on Android devices, enhancing the driving experience—all at an affordable price.
Constructed with durable metal and ABS materials, the Uno Minda DVR is built to withstand diverse driving conditions and boasts an IP67 rating, making it dust- and water-resistant. Priced at Rs. 8,999, the Uno Minda Car DVR with ADAS is available at major online and offline retail outlets and comes with a one-year warranty.