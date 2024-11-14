Watching the road

Road safety in India remains a critical issue due to the high incidence of traffic accidents. With millions of vehicles on the road, challenges such as reckless driving and limited awareness of traffic regulations contribute significantly to this problem. In response, the Indian government has introduced various initiatives, including the use of technology like AI-powered cameras to monitor violations, such as unsafe lane changes and distracted driving. As the global market for safety technology is projected to surpass USD 200 billion by 2033, ADAS-equipped DVRs are increasingly essential for preventing accidents and enhancing road safety. These devices provide drivers with real-time alerts for potential hazards, including lane drifting, proximity to other vehicles, and excessive speed.

Responding to this rising demand, Uno Minda has introduced its new Car DVR 2.0, featuring Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), into the Indian aftermarket. Equipped with a 1080p resolution camera, this advanced DVR is designed to improve driver safety by offering real-time alerts and monitoring the vehicle’s surroundings to reduce accident risks.