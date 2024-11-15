Gadgets of the week: PopSockets Flex Mount, Stuffcool Mega II, Acer Iconia Tablet 8.7 inch and Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition

PopSockets Flex Mount

PopSockets makes incredible grips for smartphones as well as accessories to handle and prop up phones easily. Their Flex Mount is a super useful accessory allowing you to go hands-free for calls, web meetings or viewing content. I found the Flex Mount to be very useful especially for viewing movies and OTT content as its flexible nature and firm grip at base allows it to be propped up just about anywhere. The Flex Mount also doubles back as an efficient tripod letting you take stills/video without shaking! As a desk mount it’s perfect for smartphones allowing for true hands free usage. The Flex Mount and PopGrip combine to form a safe, ergonomic way to cart your phone during the day. PopSockets has a huge range of grips, wallets, cases to suit your needs in various designs and colours. INR 1,490 popsockets.in