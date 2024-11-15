Gadgets of the week: PopSockets Flex Mount, Stuffcool Mega II, Acer Iconia Tablet 8.7 inch and Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition

PopSockets Flex Mount
PopSockets makes incredible grips for smartphones as well as accessories to handle and prop up phones easily. Their Flex Mount is a super useful accessory allowing you to go hands-free for calls, web meetings or viewing content. I found the Flex Mount to be very useful especially for viewing movies and OTT content as its flexible nature and firm grip at base allows it to be propped up just about anywhere. The Flex Mount also doubles back as an efficient tripod letting you take stills/video without shaking! As a desk mount it’s perfect for smartphones allowing for true hands free usage. The Flex Mount and PopGrip combine to form a safe, ergonomic way to cart your phone during the day. PopSockets has a huge range of grips, wallets, cases to suit your needs in various designs and colours. INR 1,490 popsockets.in
Stuffcool Mega II
Mega II is a 10000mAh powerbank that provides upto 30W of power supporting both PD (Power Delivery) and PPS (Programmable Power Supply) protocols for high speed and high efficiency charging. Mega II can charge your smartphones (iOS and Android) upto 50% in less than 30 minutes, it also has an LED indicator showing real time capacity. BIS certification ensures all round safety during usage and charging. On usage I really liked the compact size, quick charging (and recharging) as well as light weight (180g) of this powerbank. iNr 1,699 stuffcool.com
Acer Iconia Tablet 8.7 inch
Acer’s new Iconia Tablet (iM9-12M) is an 8.7” tab with a strong metal body, a sharp screen ad a brilliant MediaTek Helio P-22 T octa-core processor ensuring smooth multitasking and an immersive entertainment experience. Running on Android 14 OS the Tab is equipped with 4GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage (expandable upto 1TB), dual-band wifi, BT 5.2 as well as Dual Sim 4G LTE support. There’s a 8MP rear cam and a 5MP front cam along with a sleek flip cover for protection. INR 11,990 acer.com
Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition
Amazon’s Kindles are superb devices for reading and content, the new Colorsoft (7”) comes with a colour display, auto-adjusting front light, wireless charging and really long battery life. The high-contrast Colorsoft display reads like real paper and is great for comics/graphic novels too. Battery life lasts upto 8 weeks and there’s an option to wirelessly charge as well. The device is also waterproof (safe at the pool/beach) and comes with 32Gb storage. INR 23,700 amazon.com
Leica Cine Play 1
Leica now has a cinematic laser projector with plug and play tech to enjoy all your favourite content from apps and external devices in large format. With best-in-class optics and bold sound you get an immersive experience indoors and outdoors (screen sizes from 65”-300”) and compatibility with Airplay, BT, wifi, HDMI, USB and LAN. Cine Play 1 deliver 4K visuals with upto 3000 ANSI lumens and Leica Image Optimisation for a vivid picture. INR 3.2 lakhs leicacamerausa.com
LG Smart Cottage
Tech Giant LG has a new “Smart Cottage”, basically a smart modular home which integrates premium home appliances with ventilation and AC systems to provide a compact home wherever you need. The home is equipped with plenty of IoT devices including CCTVs, smart locks, electric blinds as well as LG appliances including cooktops, ovens, water purifiers, refrigerators etc. This new residential solution comes in sizes of 26.6 sq.m and 45.4 Sq.m. The houses can be customised as required by the owner with solar panels attached on roof if needed. INR 1.2 crore onwards lgnewsroom.com
Boldr Kelvin Heater
Kelvin is a unique heater which is cost-effective and smart helping you reduce drastically on energy consumption (heating bills). It’s simple to install and comes with a smart thermostat and access to Boldr’s energy mobile app. Kelvin uses electric far IR heating tech to heat your home efficiently using 30% less energy than traditional electric heaters. INR 34,400 shopboldr.com