OPPO and MediaTek unveil the future of smartphone performance with the Find X8 Series and Dimensity 9400 Chipset

At the MediaTek Technology Diaries event on Friday, November 15, OPPO and MediaTek highlighted their shared commitment to advancing smartphone technology. The event previewed the upcoming launch of the OPPO Find X8 Series, which will be the first smartphones in India powered by MediaTek’s cutting-edge Dimensity 9400 chipset. This collaboration sets a new standard in performance, efficiency, and AI-driven innovation, showcasing the potential of what can be achieved when two industry leaders come together.

A Partnership Built on Innovation

Peter Dohyung Lee, Head of Product Strategy at OPPO, emphasized the importance of this partnership during the event. “OPPO has been at the forefront of bringing new technologies to India for the past decade, and the launch of the Find X8 Series marks a significant milestone in our journey in the country,” he said.

“The Find X8 Series redefines key aspects of the smartphone experience, including performance, camera capabilities, gaming, productivity, connectivity, and multimedia. With MediaTek’s powerful Dimensity 9400 chipset, the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro will be the first devices in India to offer this revolutionary new technology,” he added.

Dr. Yenchi Lee, General Manager of the Wireless Communications Business Unit at MediaTek, also praised the partnership: “OPPO and MediaTek have worked together for years with the shared goal of pushing technological boundaries. The Dimensity 9400 is a groundbreaking chipset, featuring a second-generation All Big Core design that delivers exceptional power and performance. We are excited for users to experience it in the OPPO Find X8 and Find X8 Pro.”

The Dimensity 9400: A Game-Changing Processor

Built on TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 introduces several innovations, including a second-generation All Big Core design. The chipset features a 3.62GHz Arm Cortex-X925 core, along with 3 Cortex-X4 cores and 4 Cortex-A720 cores, delivering up to 35% faster single-core performance, 28% better multi-core performance, and 40% more power efficiency compared to the previous generation Dimensity 9300i. These upgrades ensure faster multitasking, quicker app launches, and smooth performance for demanding tasks, such as 4K video editing or switching between multiple apps.

Andy Wu, OPPO Vice President and President of the Find Product Line, highlighted the power of the new chipset: “The Find X8 Series brings cutting-edge gaming, imaging, and overall smoothness to users. This top-tier performance is made possible through our strong collaboration with MediaTek, and we’re excited to continue pushing technological innovation together, delivering more groundbreaking features to global users.”

Revolutionary Gaming and Imaging

The MediaTek 12-core ARM Immortalis-G925 GPU enhances the gaming experience with up to 40% faster ray-tracing performance compared to the previous generation, as well as PC-level features like opacity micromaps (OMM) for more realistic in-game effects. The chipset also boosts peak performance by 41% and improves power efficiency by 44%, allowing for longer gaming sessions without overheating. Combined with OPPO’s custom cooling solution, the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro can handle demanding games at high frame rates, even with maximum graphics settings.

For photography enthusiasts, the Find X8 Series integrates MediaTek’s Imagiq 1090 ISP alongside OPPO’s Hasselblad Master Camera System and HyperTone Image Engine. This collaboration enables AI-powered zoom, enhanced low-light performance, HDR video, and smoother transitions between cameras. Additionally, the chipset’s energy efficiency allows the Find X8 Series to consume 14% less power when recording 4K video at 60fps, making it a great option for content creators.

Harnessing the Power of AI

The Dimensity 9400 chipset enables advanced AI capabilities that enhance productivity and user convenience. Its 8th Generation NPU offers 80% faster performance for large language model (LLM) tasks and 35% greater power efficiency for AI operations.

In collaboration with MediaTek, OPPO has integrated Google Gemini Nano’s language intelligence into the Magic Compose feature in Google Messages, allowing users to create context-aware replies in various tones across multiple languages. This feature makes it easier to compose messages in styles ranging from "Excited" to "Shakespeare"—saving time and ensuring the right tone.

Efficiency and Connectivity: Unmatched Performance

The 3nm Dimensity 9400, coupled with the Silicon-Carbon battery in the Find X8 Series, delivers multi-day battery life while supporting extended gaming and performance without overheating.

On the connectivity front, OPPO’s AI LinkBoost, paired with MediaTek’s enhanced connectivity suite, ensures that the Find X8 Series provides stable, interruption-free connections for activities like online gaming or video uploads, even in crowded environments. MediaTek’s Xtra Range™ 3.0 technology also boosts Wi-Fi coverage by up to 30 meters, ensuring a reliable connection wherever you are.