Qubo launches Smart Air Purifiers for larger spaces

Qubo, the leading smart devices brand from the Hero Group, has expanded its popular range of Smart Air Purifiers with the launch of two new models: the Q600 and Q1000. These new variants are designed to deliver advanced air purification capabilities for larger living spaces, setting a new standard for air quality management in modern homes.

The Q600 and Q1000 are built to address the needs of larger areas such as villas, big apartments, and expansive rooms, offering powerful purification without the need for multiple units. These heavy-duty air purifiers can cover areas as large as 1000 sq. ft., providing efficient air cleaning across spacious environments.

Equipped with more powerful BLDC motors and durable filters that last up to 15,000 hours, these models continue to offer Qubo’s proprietary QSensAI technology, which allows users to control the device seamlessly through the Qubo App. With these new models, Qubo now offers a total of five variants at competitive prices.

The Q600 and Q1000 are designed to tackle the challenges of larger rooms. The Q600 covers up to 600 sq. ft., while the Q1000 covers up to 1000 sq. ft., making them ideal for living rooms, foyers, galleries, and other expansive areas. These purifiers ensure that clean, healthy air is available throughout your home, eliminating the need for multiple devices.

The QSensAI technology has been enhanced in these models, taking air purification to a new level. This AI-powered feature intelligently monitors air quality in real time, adjusting the fan speed and filtration intensity to optimize performance and energy efficiency. The system automatically turns on/off as needed, ensuring continuous air purification without unnecessary energy consumption.

The Q600 and Q1000 offer easy control through the Qubo app, where users can monitor real-time air quality, receive filter replacement reminders, and manage settings remotely. Additionally, these models support voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant for added convenience. A unique feature allows users to compare indoor air quality with outdoor levels, sourced from the Central Pollution Control Board, giving users valuable insights into the purifier's effectiveness.

The Q600 and Q1000 feature a state-of-the-art 4-layer filtration system that removes 99.99% of harmful pollutants, including PM2.5, PM10, pollen, pet dander, and more. The True HEPA H13 filter captures particles as small as PM0.1, ensuring the highest standard of air purity.

Powered by a high-performance BLDC motor, the Q600 and Q1000 offer superior airflow and exceptional filtration efficiency. Despite their powerful performance, these units operate quietly, making them ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, and home offices.

The Q600 and Q1000 Smart Air Purifiers are available for purchase on the Qubo website and online. The MRPs are: