UNIX introduces the Mystic wireless bluetooth speaker

UNIX India has introduced the Mystic Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, featuring a built-in karaoke microphone. Compact and stylish, the Mystic is designed to enhance any celebration with its unique features, including a voice-changing mic. Available in three colors—white, black, and pink—the speaker is priced at ₹899 and can be purchased through the UNIX website or major retail stores across India.

The Mystic is powered by a 1200mAh battery, offering up to six hours of playtime on a single charge. It can be quickly recharged via a Type-C port in just 1–2 hours, making it an ideal companion for short trips and day-long outings. Its lightweight design, crafted from premium ABS and fabric materials, ensures easy portability without sacrificing durability or performance. Whether you're going on a group outing, trekking, or hosting a casual get-together, the Mystic is a reliable and stylish choice.

A standout feature of the Mystic is its karaoke microphone, which includes a voice-changing function that allows users to modify their voices while singing, adding a fun twist to any gathering. The speaker is equipped with Bluetooth V5.3 for seamless wireless connectivity within a 10-meter range, as well as a built-in microphone for hands-free calling and voice assistant support, enhancing its overall functionality.

In addition to Bluetooth connectivity, the Mystic supports playback via USB, TF cards, and microphones, providing users with multiple options to enjoy their favorite music with ease.