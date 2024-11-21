Gadgets of the week: Xming Episode One, Ambrane Solar 10k, Doogee S200 and L’or Barista - Alessi

Xming Episode One
Xming’s projectors are innovative and sophisticated with a slew of features providing excellent value. The new Episode One is a certified Google Tv projector with native Netflix built in. I thoroughly enjoyed using this projector as it’s easy to set up (Plug-and-Play), super compact (1.2kg) and works seamlessly. On usage I could get upto a 120 inch screen on my wall from a relatively short distance and crisp visuals upto 1080p resolution. The cinematic experience was wonderful with remarkably good Dolby certified audio coming out of the built in speakers. Connectivity includes wifi 6.0 , BT 5.0, HDMI and USB 2.0 allowing you to watch OTT, stream movies, listen to music, cast content, play games and watch digital content from your phone/media drive. Google TV is simple and works for anyone with a google account providing all apps at your disposal. Episode One is ideal for those who want big screen entertainment in a good-looking, simple, user-friendly device and also those wishing to use a projector at multiple locations. INR 29,999 amazon.in, formovie.in
Ambrane Solar 10k
Ambrane’s Solar 10k lets you charge your phones and smart devices while being extremely kind to the environment thanks to built in solar charging panels. The 10000mAh powerbank is an ideal option for both home and outdoor use as you’ll never run out of power. The combination of a powerbank with solar charging capabilities is truly outstanding allowing you to forget worrying about recharging the power bank at an electric outlet. The powerbank itself provides quick and efficient charging for different brands of Androids (QC 3.0, PPS, VOOC) as well as iPhone (PD 3.0) at speeds upto 22.5W. The powerbank can also be charged via USB-C when required. With dual output ports (USB-A and C) as well as an LED flashlight, digital display and SafeCharge technology built in, this is truly a splendid powerbank. I truly appreciate devices which have a solar charging option and strongly feel this is the way to go on all devices! Great job Ambrane!! INR 2,999 amazon.in, ambraneindia.in
Doogee S200
Doogee’s S200 is an ultra-rugged phone with a massive 10100mAh battery and a rear 1.32” AMOLED display. It comes in configurations upto 32GB RAM and 256GB ROM and runs on a Mediatek Dimensity 7050 processor. Other remarkable features include a 100MP rear cam, 20MP night vision cam, a 120Hz screen, Android 14, Wifi 6, IP68, IP69K and Mil-specs. The phone can endure temperature ranges from -30°c to +70°c. Ideal for ultra-rugged users. INR 34,000 Doogee.cc
L’or Barista - Alessi
The iconic coffee machine L’OR BARISTA in collaboration with ALESSI is a masterpiece of form and function providing not only impeccable coffee but also impeccable style. The 19 bar barista coffee system has a double spout to brew two cups at once and is also double shot compatible. INR 17,000 lorespresso.com
Olight Baton 4
Baton 4 is a phenomenal flashlight that provides a max output of 1300 lumens and a throw of upto 170m. Baton 4 is also incredibly compact and lasts upto 30 days on a charge. The light is also made of anodised aluminium and is built for longevity. A carrying case provides 5000mAh of additional battery (upto 5 charges) and even doubles as a powerbank. INR 8,000 olightstore.com
Sonus Faber Suprema
If ultra high-end sound systems interest you, then Sonus Faber is a brand that you’ll definitely want to look into. Their new Supreme aims to reflect the pinnacle of audio engineering consisting of a sophisticated four column system - two columns, two subs and an external electronic crossover engineered to enhance acoustic performance to the max. If you’re a true audiophile and ready to really splurge, Suprema may just be “The One”. INR 6.3 crore sonusfaber.com
Urban Ears Juno
Over the years I’ve tried many, many TWS EarPod type headphones and at times find it hard to differentiate between them. I did find a unique one recently, Urban Ears’ Juno which has a specific elegance, finish and sound signature that I found pleasing and aesthetic. It comes in three colour variants including an appealing “Dirty Tangerine” and is remarkably comfortable to wear for longer periods. It also provides upto 26 hours of playtime and Active noise cancelling. There’s also wireless charging and calls are clear. Maybe, just maybe I’ve found the perfect pair? INR 10,000 urban ears.com