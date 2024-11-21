Gadgets of the week: Xming Episode One, Ambrane Solar 10k, Doogee S200 and L’or Barista - Alessi

Ambrane Solar 10k

Ambrane’s Solar 10k lets you charge your phones and smart devices while being extremely kind to the environment thanks to built in solar charging panels. The 10000mAh powerbank is an ideal option for both home and outdoor use as you’ll never run out of power. The combination of a powerbank with solar charging capabilities is truly outstanding allowing you to forget worrying about recharging the power bank at an electric outlet. The powerbank itself provides quick and efficient charging for different brands of Androids (QC 3.0, PPS, VOOC) as well as iPhone (PD 3.0) at speeds upto 22.5W. The powerbank can also be charged via USB-C when required. With dual output ports (USB-A and C) as well as an LED flashlight, digital display and SafeCharge technology built in, this is truly a splendid powerbank. I truly appreciate devices which have a solar charging option and strongly feel this is the way to go on all devices! Great job Ambrane!! INR 2,999 amazon.in, ambraneindia.in