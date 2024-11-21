Mighty Mini

Apple’s Mac mini has, for almost two decades, remained as the cheapest way to buy your way into the Mac ecosystem, as long as you were willing you bring your own display, keyboard and mouse. The premise remains the same with the latest Mac mini with the M4 chip, but unlike entry-level models of the past which left a lot to be desired in terms of headroom for future growth, the Mac mini this year may be the best value Mac we’ve seen in years.

With the pile of receipts and old to-do-notes that invariably forms on my table every now and then, it’s easy to forget the new Mac mini is even there at all…it’s that small. Apple has shrunk down the design even further – down from 7.7x7.7 inches to 5x5 inches - to something that fits onto your palm, into virtually any desk or entertainment center setup…or if you want, into your bag to carry back and forth between your home and office. The proportions are akin to an Apple TV box, while retaining the same design language of the Mac Studio and previous minis. No color options like the iMac, sadly. It’s more convenient to operate as well, with the headphone jack and a pair of USB-C ports in the front, and the rest – an Ethernet jack, HDMI and three Thunderbolt 4 ports – around the rear. You can connect up to three displays simultaneously, and if you upgrade to the M4 Pro-sporting Mac mini, you’ll get the faster Thunderbolt 5 ports. There’s Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, to connect your peripherals, none of which have to be Apple branded – just bring along your favorite keyboard and mouse. The power button is on one of the bottom corners, instead of the rear, but as someone who barely powers off the Mac, it didn’t matter much to me.